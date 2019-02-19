Bill Franques, the voice of Alex Box Stadium for nearly 30 years, said Tuesday that he has prostate cancer but is confident he'll beat the disease, thanks to early detection.

Franques, speaking to WAFB-TV, said he was diagnosed in January and has received a "very good" prognosis.

"My urologist is very confident I'll be treated successfully, and my life will continue on, and I'll live a long and prosperous life hopefully," he said.

Franques, who credited annual exams with catching the cancer early, said he'll have a procedure Friday to remove his prostate.

He'll miss a few weeks at the Box, he said, but is aiming to return when LSU plays Cal on March 8. He'll also miss a few weeks with the team on the road but is eyeing April for when he'll be back full-time.

Serving as the baseball team's sports information director and color commentator on radio on road games, Franques is a beloved figure at LSU among fans and administrators.

"Bill is a tremendous father, loving husband, consummate professional, loyal LSU alum, great friend and one of the very best people to ever work for Louisiana State University. He’ll have so many people praying for him this week that God will need earplugs," former LSU and current Southeastern Conference administrator Herb Vincent tweeted Tuesday night.

For fans, the loyal throngs who went to the old Alex Box Stadium for years and have been coming to the new “Box” for going on 10 seasons now, he’s the only voice they’ve ever known over the loudspeakers there. He replaced long-time Baton Rouge radio personality Richard Condon for the 1990 season and has been behind the mic ever since.

“Of course, the memories are created by the players and coaches on the field,” Franques told The Advocate in February 2018. “Hopefully I can add to that with the presentation of the game.”

Click here to see Franques' full interview with WAFB-TV.