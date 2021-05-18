Major Burns announced Tuesday he will transfer to LSU, returning home after the safety spent his first year of college at Georgia.
Burns, a former four-star recruit in the 2020 class from Madison Prep Academy, played in three games for the Bulldogs. He recorded five tackles. Burns entered the NCAA transfer portal May 3.
The addition of Burns completed LSU's 2021 recruiting class and boosted the team's depth at safety, a position of need coach Ed Orgeron identified during the latest cycle.
I’m coming home. #Rippops⚜️💜 pic.twitter.com/4AHCpirHn2— 2️⃣.0️⃣ (@majorburns6) May 18, 2021
Burns became the fourth safety in LSU's class, joining Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis Jr. and Matthew Langlois. LSU also addressed a need at linebacker through the transfer portal when the Tigers signed former Clemson player Mike Jones Jr.
Once an LSU pledge his senior year at Madison Prep, Burns de-committed the week before the early signing period in 2019 and picked Georgia. He was considered the No. 13 safety in the country by 247Sports.
LSU needed safeties after senior starter JaCoby Stevens departed for the NFL draft and sophomore Maurice Hampton Jr. entered the transfer portal.
Trying to stabilize the position, junior Jay Ward moved from cornerback to free safety and became the buzz of spring practice. The Tigers also returned senior Todd Harris and sophomore Jordan Toles.