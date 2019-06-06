LSU has added another top defensive back to its 2020 recruiting class.

Madison Prep Academy safety Major Burns announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter Thursday afternoon, along with the message "Happy birthday Mom."

https://t.co/Xo17s7jdC0 Happy birthday Mom ❤️ (Commitment Video) — major burns (@majorburns6) June 6, 2019

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound Burns is the No. 6-ranked safety, according to 247Sports, and he joins cornerbacks Elias Ricks (No. 2 corner) and Lorando Johnson (No. 18 corner) as the third defensive back in LSU's recruiting class.

LSU now has 16 commitments in its 2020 class, which ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.

Burns, a four-star from Baton Rouge, dedicated his commitment to his father in a video produced by Tiger Details, the Rivals affiliate that covers LSU, which noted that Burns' father, Tony, died in 2018 due to illness.

"I am here today because of you," Burns said in the video. "We walked this journey together, and I know you will be by my side for the next chapter. This is for you dad. Welcome to our new home."