Les Miles is likely on his way back to college football as the former LSU head coach is working to finalize a deal to be the next Kansas football head coach, according to a Sports Illustrated report.
The report said the deal could be announced as soon as this weekend.
Miles, 65, coached LSU for 12 seasons from 2005-2016 while amassing a 114-34 record and leading the Tigers to the 2007 national championship. He was let go in 2016 mid season after a 2-2 start.
LSU and Miles recently reached an agreement on Thursday, Nov. 15 to buyout the remainder of the former coach's contract for $1.5 million, $5 million less than the "Mad Hatter" was owed.
The agreement appeared to indicate Miles would take over the Jayhawks program.
Miles was reported as the frontrunner for the Kansas job in early November after the school fired David Beaty, who finished with a 6-39 record in four seasons.
Kansas has not had a winning record since 2008 when it finished 8-5.
This isn't Miles' first time coaching in the Big 12 conference. Miles was the Oklahoma State head coach from 2001-2004 prior to relocating to Baton Rouge.