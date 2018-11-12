LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers offense has some soul-searching to do.
After recording 475 total offensive yards in a 36-16 blowout of then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13, the offense has puttered in its last three games against Mississippi State, Alabama and Arkansas.
LSU recorded 239 total yards in a rainy, 19-3 win over Mississippi State, which has the nation's No. 7-ranked total defense (281.3 yards allowed per game). Then, the Tigers were shutout by No. 1 Alabama, 29-0, on Nov. 3, while being held to a season-low 196 total yards.
The Crimson Tide have the nation's No. 8-ranked total defense (282.8 yards allowed per game).
But the LSU offense was expected to bounce back against Arkansas, which is winless in the Southeastern Conference with a total defense that ranks 72nd nationally (407.5 yards allowed per game).
LSU recorded 359 yards in a 24-17 win on Saturday, in which the Tigers were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
LSU ranks 104th nationally in total offense (362.4 yards per game).
“I think somehow, some way, we lost our identity since the Georgia game," Orgeron said Monday. "We’re trying new things. Maybe we’re trying to put too much in, we need to simplify. I asked (offensive coordinator) Steve (Ensminger) to go back and look at the (Georgia) game and figure out what we did right there. We were cooking pretty good that game. And let’s look at the things that we did."
Orgeron said the coaching staff took a critical eye to the offense while watching film on Sunday, looking at their previous tendencies, play calls that were made in certain downs and distances and the formations they used.
"We looked at what are we giving away (to opponents)," Orgeron said. "What are they doing to take away from us?"
"It's just simplify and today, we’re going to do a lot of that stuff," Orgeron said. "Look at what the guys are doing to us on defense. The defenses that are giving us problems, to have answers for those defenses, because we’re going to see them again.”