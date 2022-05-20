BR.olemisslsu 051622 MJ 006.JPG

LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39) drives the ball for a double in the bottom of the fifth inning against Ole Miss during the final game of an SEC series at Alex Box Stadium on the Campus of LSU on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

WHO: LSU (35-18, 15-13 Southeastern Conference entering Friday) at Vanderbilt (35-17, 14-14)

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Vanderbilt is No. 11.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Vanderbilt — Chris McElvain (5-4, 3.93 ERA, Jr. RHP)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With Gavin Dugas still out and Jacob Berry only batting right-handed, will LSU keep Berry in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher and start Josh Stevenson at left field? Does that mean that Brayden Jobert gets the nod in right field position, or will Josh Pearson take his place?

