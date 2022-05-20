WHO: LSU (35-18, 15-13 Southeastern Conference entering Friday) at Vanderbilt (35-17, 14-14)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Vanderbilt is No. 11.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Vanderbilt — Chris McElvain (5-4, 3.93 ERA, Jr. RHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With Gavin Dugas still out and Jacob Berry only batting right-handed, will LSU keep Berry in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher and start Josh Stevenson at left field? Does that mean that Brayden Jobert gets the nod in right field position, or will Josh Pearson take his place?