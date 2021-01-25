An unprecedented year for LSU athletics that began with the football program's fourth national championship and ended with mass sporting cancellations due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic saw the athletic department's net income cut nearly in half from the previous year.

LSU still produced a net profit in fiscal 2020, according to the school's annual NCAA financial report. The $4.84 million the athletic department profited, a dip from the $8.8 million profit in fiscal 2019, was essentially entirely produced by the football team's historic season.

The 2019 LSU Tigers — a team that set several national, Southeastern Conference and school records and saw former quarterback Joe Burrow win the school's second Heisman Trophy — produced $95.06 million in total revenue, which is about $3 million more than the team produced the previous season.

The football team, with a net income of $53.66 million, was the only LSU athletic program to produce a net profit in fiscal 2020, which began on July 1, 2019 and ended June 30, 2020. The two other programs that generally produce a profit — men's basketball and baseball — both finished in the red when their seasons were partially canceled by the pandemic.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron's revival of the football program's success was enough to raise LSU's total athletic revenue to $160.43 million — a boost of about $2.6 million from the previous year — but it wasn't enough to offset the athletic department's rise in total expenses. LSU spent about $6.6 million more in fiscal 2020 than the year before.

While not immediately damaging to the LSU athletic department's bottom line, the released budget foreshadows the financial issues that will be revealed in next year's budget, when the school's cash cow, football, took a substantial revenue hit when it had to reduce Tiger Stadium's capacity to 25% for the 2020 season as the pandemic continued.

LSU stated in late October that it expects to lose $80 million in revenue, and the athletic department has since eliminated 20 jobs and announced department-wide pay cuts.

LSU's budget figures are included in the school's NCAA financial report, an annual summary available through public records law that every schools sends to college athletics' governing body.

Football is usually the highest source of revenue in athletic departments across the country, and the money it makes supports nearly all other sports within a university.

The Tigers football team's $95.06 total revenue mostly came from ticket sales ($37.7 million) and contributions ($24.4 million). LSU ranked sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in average attendance (100,842) in 2019, according to the National Football Foundation, and the Tigers led the nation for total fan attendance (1,280,985) in all of their games, including home, away, neutral-site and postseason games.

The football program spent $4.27 million more on coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses that season, mostly because the entire 11-man coaching staff received postseason incentive bonus checks totaling $2.1 million for winning the national championship. Football also spent $577,226 less on recruiting expenses, since the NCAA prohibited coaches from conducting in-person visits during the spring.

Men's basketball yielded its first net loss since at least 2011, posting a $496,919 budget hit in its altered season. Will Wade's team tied for second place in the SEC and were the No. 3 seed in the league tournament when the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

Since it was so near to the conclusion of the season, men's basketball still produced a comparable amount of ticket sales ($1.93 million) as it did the previous season ($1.98 million). But, since the NCAA Tournament was canceled, LSU brought in $1.88 million less in NCAA distributions than it did the previous season.

The NCAA lost about $800 million due to the March Madness cancellation, and the governing body's event cancellations insurance policy for the tournament totaled just $270 million.

That produced the ultimate difference in the LSU men's basketball program's shift from a $453,022 net profit during the previous season.

LSU baseball, one of the few baseball programs nationally to turn an annual profit, lost $1.92 million in 2020. The Tigers only played 17 of what is usually over 60 total games in a year, and the season was canceled before LSU began SEC play.

With substantially fewer games, there was a substantial drop in ticket sale revenue ($848,973) from the previous season ($2.64 million). The nearly $1.79 million loss in ticket sales was baseball's largest drop in revenue, joined by $1.16 million dip in contributions, $537,287 less in NCAA distributions and $287,366 less in program, novelty, parking and concession sales.

Baseball's losses were diminished by a $1.38 million cut in its expenses from the previous season, most of it made up in the traveling costs ($95,535) that were significantly less than the previous season ($520,364).

D-D Breaux and her gymnastics team also had their season cut short due to the pandemic, which stopped LSU's 14-2 season just before its meet against Arizona State. The SEC championship and the NCAA championship were also both canceled.

The gymnastics program cost LSU $325,660 less than it did the previous season — mostly due to reduced costs in non-team travel and team banquets and awards ($217,551 less than the previous season) — but the reduction did not prevent the team from costing LSU $2.37 million in fiscal 2020.

Out of LSU's 14 other sports outside of football, men's basketball and baseball, five of the sports lost more than $2 million. Women's basketball was deepest in the red ($4.3 million loss), a 7% increase in losses from the previous year ($4.04 million).