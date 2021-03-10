Baylor found a home series this weekend and dropped its upcoming game against LSU, coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday.
The Tigers, who were scheduled to play UTSA twice and Baylor once, will now play UTSA all three games this weekend. The game times remained the same.
Mainieri added Baylor to the schedule in late January. With Notre Dame dropping its game against LSU opening weekend because of coronavirus concerns, the Bears would have been LSU's only Power 5 conference opponent before Southeastern Conference play begins next week.
LSU originally scheduled Illinois this weekend, but the Big Ten didn't allow its member schools to play non-conference opponents this season.
Baylor hasn't announced its new weekend opponent.