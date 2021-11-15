Coaching searches are notorious for their clandestine meetings, their smokescreens, their cloak-and-dagger moves and unexpected twists. Nothing is certain in a coaching search until a school and its top candidate come to terms.
Still, LSU is believed to have three coaches above all — Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher — at the top of its wish list to replace Ed Orgeron.
Two of them lost this weekend. The other has a huge game coming up.
Here's a recap of how some of the hottest names on the list fared over the weekend.
LINCOLN RILEY, OKLAHOMA
A funny thing happened on Riley's way to an undefeated season and a shot at the College Football Playoff: The Sooners lost. In fact, they lost 27-14 at Baylor, coached by another fan favorite in the LSU search pool — Dave Aranda, the Tigers' former defensive coordinator.
The Professor, known for his sound, disciplined defenses, held the Sooners to 260 total yards, their fewest ever in Riley's five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that. It was Oklahoma's fewest points in a regular-season game since a 48-14 home loss to Baylor in 2014, which came weeks before they ended that season with a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
In the big picture, this loss might actually boost LSU's chances at landing Riley — assuming he is interested, and assuming LSU wants him.
Had Oklahoma won out and ended the regular season undefeated, it would've likely headed to the College Football Playoff. If Riley is still focused on getting his team toward a national championship, he is far less likely to entertain offers from any school, let alone LSU.
Also, if Oklahoma reaches the playoff, its season stretches into January — far longer than most programs are willing to wait to make a new hire.
MEL TUCKER, MICHIGAN STATE
The Spartans are back on track.
Michigan State bounced back from its first loss with a 40-21 victory over Maryland on Saturday. Now, at 9-1 overall, the Spartans face their toughest tests, a trip to Ohio State, followed by a home finale against Penn State.
Michigan State went just 2-5 in its first season under Tucker last fall.
A team that started the season unranked and with low expectations has a chance to play for championships, but it won’t be easy. Michigan State’s porous defense, which was exposed in last week’s loss at Purdue, will be hard-pressed to slow down Ohio State’s offense.
If Michigan State can win both games, it will play for the Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Spartans and Michigan are in a second-place tie behind the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East. They had fallen flat the week before in a loss at Purdue, knocking them from the ranks of the unbeaten just one week after they had notched a thrilling win over Michigan.
JIMBO FISHER, TEXAS A&M
Texas A&M headed into the weekend with a chance to win the Southeastern Conference Western Division. Despite an inconsistent offense, the Aggies had rebounded from back-to-back losses earlier this season, having won four in a row — including that 41-38 home upset of Alabama on Oct. 9.
Their shot at the West title died Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss beat one of the best defensive teams in the SEC with a shutdown performance of its own.
A.J. Finley returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and Matt Corral threw for 247 yards and a touchdown to lead Ole Miss to a 29-19 win over Fisher and Texas A&M.
Texas A&M (7-3), which came in second in the SEC to Georgia in in yards per play allowed, trailed 15-0 at halftime.
“That was a disappointing thing coming up here,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said about the scoreless first half. “We put ourselves behind the eight ball. Give Ole Miss credit. They played a really good game.”
The Rebels finished with 504 yards of total offense.
Texas A&M hosts Prairie View at 11 a.m. Saturday, then heads to LSU for the regular-season finale Nov. 27 in Tiger Stadium.