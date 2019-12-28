ATLANTA — He might not be at full strength, but LSU's starting running back is ready to power through against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was fully dressed out during pre-game warmups, catching passes and running straight down field.

The junior running back suffered a hamstring injury during practice last week and underwent rehab as he made the trip to Atlanta where LSU will face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. He didn't make it onto the field for any of LSU's open practices, but coach Ed Orgeron, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and quarterback Joe Burrow all indicated they expected the Baton Rouge native to at least get on the field and try to play.

Orgeron said on Friday that Edwards-Helaire had worked out with trainers and was "sore." He repeated the same cautiously optimistic line on both Thursday and Friday.

LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dressed out and warming up. Looks smooth running here (hamstring injury). Coaches said all week they expected him to give it a go in the Peach Bowl — just not clear on how effective he’d be. pic.twitter.com/kDryOOrUws — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 28, 2019

"I'm going to ask him: Are you ready to play? Knowing Clyde, he's going to want to play," Orgeron said. "Do I think he plays? Yeah. How much he plays, I don't know. That's still -- we still got a ways to go there. He's still a little sore. He's not 100 percent healthy, obviously."

Edwards-Helaire has been a big part of LSU's record-setting offense this season, rushing for 1,290 yards and an SEC-high 16 touchdowns. His most impactful game came on the road in a win over Alabama, when he logged 180 total yards, three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the Tigers' first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.

Orgeron said he was confident in the trio of young backs backing up Edwards-Helaire if he couldn't go or was limited in the game. That group is made up of two freshmen in Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr., along with sophomore Chris Curry.

"They've matured. The game's have gotten them ready," Orgeron said. John's improved on the things he had to improve on. Tyrion is a big bull. He's very physical. Chris Curry has learned the offense and can go in there and give us some plays. So I think all three have improved, but they'll have to play very well, if they play, against a very stiff Oklahoma defense."

All three have logged more than 20 carries this season, but Davis-Price has led the rotation and logged 60 carries for 270 yards and six touchdowns in relief this season.

But Oklahoma was battling its own depth issue, as well. The Sooners had three players suspended for the game, including backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive lineman Ronnie Brooks.

