The LSU football team aims to show more progress in Week 3 as it hosts Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the Tigers’ third consecutive non-conference game to start the season.

After suffering a humbling 38-27 defeat to UCLA in Los Angeles to open the season, the Tigers showed improvement on defense in a 34-7 victory over McNeese State last week.

Central Michigan, which is led by former Florida coach Jim McElwain, will be a step up in competition for the Tigers. With McElwain sidelined at the time following an appendectomy, the Chippewas (1-1) put a scare in Missouri in a 34-24 game won by Mizzou.

Last week against Robert Morris, Central Michigan rolled with a 45-0 victory.

While Central Michigan may be no UCLA, the Chippewas should be much better than the winless McNeese State Cowboys.

One area where the Tigers (1-1) need to show improvement on offense is in the ground game.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed on Monday that John Emery Jr., who was expected to start at running back this season, has been ruled academically ineligible for the remainder of the season. He never played against UCLA or McNeese State, and it’s clear that he would have been helpful up to this point.

Junior Tyrion Davis-Prince is leading LSU in rushing with just 68 yards on 21 carries for an average of 3.2 yards per carry.

The offensive line has to do a better job of protecting QB Max Johnson and paving the way for the Tigers’ running backs.

Week 3: Central Michigan vs. LSU Tigers

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The line: LSU -20 1/2

Series record: First game

McNeese State’s record: 0-0

LSU’s record: 0-0

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on SEC Network, the Watch ESPN app and WatchESPN.com with a cable subscription to a package that includes the SEC Network.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2.8: The average yards per rush for the LSU offense

5: The number of receiving TDs by Kayshon Boutte

56: The season-long field goal by LSU kicker Cade York

5.1: Average yards per rush for the Central Michigan offense

3.5: Number of sacks by LSU’s Andre Anthony

