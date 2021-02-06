Doubling up was the theme for the LSU track and field teams on Saturday afternoon in Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
Competing in the Charlie Thomas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M, LSU athletes swept the top two spots in four events to highlight their participation in the one-day meet.
The third-ranked Tigers picked up three of the 1-2 finishes, and the seventh-ranked Lady Tigers got in on the act as well with one.
The LSU women also had one other individual winner, giving coach Dennis Shaver's squads a total of five wins in the competition that also included nationally-ranked Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma along with Houston and UTSA.
On the men's side, A&M was 10th, Texas was 11th and Oklahoma 23rd in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's rankings.
No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 5 Texas joined the Lady Tigers in the women's rankings.
The LSU men and women throwers continued their strong early-season efforts with wins and personal bests in the weight throw.
Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris went 1-2 in the weight with Nerdal surpassing his old personal record twice in his six-throw series.
Nerdal essentially won the event on his third throw with a PR of 70 feet, 3¾ inches, then extended that by two more inches with a heave of 70-5¾ on his sixth and final throw.
Norris was second at 68-6½.
On the women's side, Monique Hardy twice bettered her old PR of 69-7 that she set one week earlier in the LSU Louisiana Invite.
She unleashed a throw of 71-11½ on her second attempt that held up for the remainder of the competition and also had a 70-9 on her third attempt in the trials.
Hardy has won all four weight competitions she has entered this season.
Also, Damion Thomas won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.72 seconds with teammate Eric Edwards taking second with a time of 7.78.
In the men's 400, Akron transfer Noah Williams and freshman Sean Burrell, a former Zachary High star, went 1-2 in their 400 meters debut with the Tigers.
Williams won in 45.47 seconds, just a tenth of a second ahead of Burrell's time of 45.57.
In the women's high jump, LSU's Abby O'Donoghue cleared the bar at 6-0 to win over teammate Nyagoa Bayak, who had a best of 5-10¾.
The Lady Tigers' 4x400-meter relay team also came in second with a season's-best time of 3 minutes, 36.90 seconds. Texas won with a 3:35.84.