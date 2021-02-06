lhsaatrackgallery.050319 HS 245.JPG
LSU coach Dennis Shaver's teams picked up five wins overall with four 1-2 finishes in the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Doubling up was the theme for the LSU track and field teams on Saturday afternoon in Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

Competing in the Charlie Thomas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M, LSU athletes swept the top two spots in four events to highlight their participation in the one-day meet.

The third-ranked Tigers picked up three of the 1-2 finishes, and the seventh-ranked Lady Tigers got in on the act as well with one.

The LSU women also had one other individual winner, giving coach Dennis Shaver's squads a total of five wins in the competition that also included nationally-ranked Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma along with Houston and UTSA.

On the men's side, A&M was 10th, Texas was 11th and Oklahoma 23rd in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's rankings.

No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 5 Texas joined the Lady Tigers in the women's rankings.

The LSU men and women throwers continued their strong early-season efforts with wins and personal bests in the weight throw.

Jon Nerdal and Jake Norris went 1-2 in the weight with Nerdal surpassing his old personal record twice in his six-throw series.

Nerdal essentially won the event on his third throw with a PR of 70 feet, 3¾ inches, then extended that by two more inches with a heave of 70-5¾ on his sixth and final throw.

Norris was second at 68-6½.

On the women's side, Monique Hardy twice bettered her old PR of 69-7 that she set one week earlier in the LSU Louisiana Invite.

She unleashed a throw of 71-11½ on her second attempt that held up for the remainder of the competition and also had a 70-9 on her third attempt in the trials.

Hardy has won all four weight competitions she has entered this season.

Also, Damion Thomas won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.72 seconds with teammate Eric Edwards taking second with a time of 7.78.

In the men's 400, Akron transfer Noah Williams and freshman Sean Burrell, a former Zachary High star, went 1-2 in their 400 meters debut with the Tigers.

Williams won in 45.47 seconds, just a tenth of a second ahead of Burrell's time of 45.57.

In the women's high jump, LSU's Abby O'Donoghue cleared the bar at 6-0 to win over teammate Nyagoa Bayak, who had a best of 5-10¾.

The Lady Tigers' 4x400-meter relay team also came in second with a season's-best time of 3 minutes, 36.90 seconds. Texas won with a 3:35.84.

