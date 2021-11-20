Ed Orgeron already had gone for it on fourth down twice Saturday night against UL-Monroe, and the unsuccessful decisions contributed to a two-score game late in the fourth quarter against what seemed like an overmatched opponent.

But Orgeron has taken plenty of risks in recent weeks, and he knew he needed to take one more on fourth down to seal a 27-14 win inside a nearly empty Tiger Stadium. His offense trotted back onto the field on fourth-and-1 with about two minutes left in the game.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson handed the ball to junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who barreled forward and spun over the first-down marker. The run allowed LSU to drain more time, and when Cade York made a 50-yard field goal, the Tigers had finished off the game.

With the win, LSU (5-6) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved one win closer to bowl eligibility as Orgeron won his 50th game at LSU. The Tigers will have to beat Texas A&M next weekend in the regular-season finale to qualify.

If they can’t complete what will likely have to be an upset at home, Orgeron’s tenure and the season will end with the program's first losing record since 1999.

“Did we play great?” Orgeron said. “No. Did we make some mistakes? Yeah. But we won the game.”

+2 Scott Rabalais: Why is this LSU coaching hire so important? Ask these football programs As soon as the clock hit zero on LSU's 27-14 victory over ULM Saturday night, you could hear the LSU coaching search audibly shift into a high…

At first, it seemed like LSU would take a commanding lead against a team with statistically one of the most porous defenses in college football. The Tigers scored on their first possession when freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers took a screen pass 48 yards, and then Johnson scrambled for a short touchdown.

But LSU struggled to put away ULM. The Warhawks (4-7) responded with a long drive that was finally stopped at the 1-yard line. Then LSU drove back into the red zone, where one of the strangest plays of the season nearly occurred.

On third down from the 20-yard line, the snap hit Johnson in the chest and fell to the grass. He grabbed the loose ball as the rest of the players rushed toward him and threw a touchdown to a wide open receiver. Referees overturned the call after review, determining Johnson’s knee was down when he regained possession.

Pretty soon, LSU had another touchdown overturned by review. Junior safety Jay Ward intercepted a pass and weaved 40 yards into the end zone, but referees ruled that he had stepped out of bounds at the 33-yard line. LSU settled for a field goal as the drive fizzled inside the red zone.

“We've got to finish drives,” Johnson said.

After LSU forced a three-and-out, Johnson slung a pass over the middle to Nabers, who broke a tackle and sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage this season. Nabers caught four passes for 143 yards, all in the first half.

With a chance to take control of the game, LSU nearly self-destructed. Its next drive ended at the Tigers' own 39-yard line. The defense had forced three punts, intercepted a pass and forced the turnover on downs. But Orgeron called a fake punt.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

This one didn’t work as well as the fake against Alabama two weeks ago.

Senior punter Avery Atkins turned to throw when he caught the snap. As he released, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin fell down. ULM cornerback Josh Newton picked off the ball and ran to the 28-yard line.

“Their corner played off,” said Orgeron, who also said he wish he could have the call back. “All we had to do was catch the ball and throw it for 4 yards. He would have been wide open, but Jontre slipped. It was wide open.”

Two plays later, quarterback Rhett Rodriguez threw a touchdown to junior receiver Boogie Knight. LSU’s lead had been cut to 17-7.

The Tigers punted on their next possession, and coming out of halftime, they once again sputtered inside the red zone. Instead of kicking a field goal from the 14-yard line, Orgeron went for it on fourth-and-3. Johnson was sacked, and LSU finished 2 for 4 in the red zone.

“We would have went up 13 points,” Orgeron said. “We didn't think 13 points was good enough.”

Johnson played well a week after getting benched for the first time this season, completing 67% of his passes (22 of 33) for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Later in the third quarter, he sidestepped a sack, cut upfield and found freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on the run. Thomas juked two defenders on his way to a 42-yard touchdown, the second of his career, and LSU had some breathing room again.

Even after LSU took that 24-7 lead and most of the stadium had emptied, ULM mounted a lengthy drive early in the fourth quarter that included a conversion on fourth-and-11 when Rodriguez threw a desperate heave and Fred Lloyd Jr. came down with the ball.

Former top recruit Kardell Thomas draws first career start as LSU plays UL-Monroe Redshirt sophomore Kardell Thomas, a former Top 100 recruit who has barely played during his LSU career, started for the first time Saturday night against UL-Monroe.

Three plays later, ULM went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. The Warhawks ran a double reverse pass. Rodriguez leaked into the front right corner of the end zone and was wide open. The throw sailed over his hands as he dove for the ball.

Those missed opportunities on the goal line loomed large, especially as LSU punted on its next two possessions. Two plays after converting another fourth down late in the fourth quarter, new ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers tossed a 27-yard touchdown to cut LSU’s lead to 10 points with 3:20 remaining.

But the Tigers grabbed an onside kick and milked enough of the clock to secure the win when Davis-Price picked up the first down, letting LSU finally breathe at the end of a long, strange, ugly night.

“The coaches put us in every position possible to go out there and put up a better performance than we did,” senior linebacker Damone Clark said. “Yeah, the win feels good. But that's not the standard. I can speak for all three phases. That ain't it.”