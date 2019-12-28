ATLANTA — Record-shattering quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t the only LSU player to break a Southeastern Conference mark this season.
Freshman kicker Cade York, who set a SEC championship game record with 13 points in LSU’s win over Georgia on Dec. 7, broke the league's single-season mark for points scored iby kicking Saturday.
Returning Saturday to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he set the SEC championship game record just three weeks earlier, York needed just five points to surpass the mark of 141 set by LSU's Colt David in 2007.
It didn't take York long to tie and jump ahead of David as he kicked extra points after each of Burrow’s five first-half touchdown passes to top David’s mark with 9:17 left in the second quarter.