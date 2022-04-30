The final day. That’s the way LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark refers to his team’s abrupt and shocking departure from its NCAA regional appearance in April at N.C. State. A No. 6 national seed drummed out of the national competition before even reaching the regional final, much less the NCAA Championships.
It was the latest in a string of disappointing postseason meets for LSU over the past two seasons, including the 2021 NCAA national semifinals and this year’s SEC Championships.
It would be wrong to say LSU’s program has become uncompetitive. That is definitely not the case. The Tigers beat two of the four teams in this year’s NCAA final, Auburn and Utah, and gave Florida all it wanted on the road.
But postseason meets have always defined gymnastics. No one knows that better than Clark.
“We don’t discount the good things that happened all year long,” Clark said. “But at the end of the day we realize the overarching thing that will be in everyone’s mind is how it ended.”
Clark and his coaching staff are shaking things up. They’ve already begun their offseason plan which is long on total team accountability and a close examination of everything being done in LSU’s program no matter how small the details.
“The next couple weeks we’re going to take the entirety of the program — everything from apparel to our practice processes to our conditioning — the things we need to tweak on our end,” he said. “We’re having some tough conversations, and we’ve charged the kids with doing the same. We’re going to walk back in the gym with the same intent we had going into this one, but hopefully with an improved and more consistent mindset.”
Clark said one of the frustrations LSU started with last fall was that many of the Tigers showed up with different levels of fitness and preparation. He and his staff have worked on developing a system where that won’t happen this year unless someone is coming off an injury.
“When we come back we’re going to have some testing on strength and fitness which will determine whether or not we can start doing gymnastics,” Clark said. “We will either pass that testing as a team or fail as a team. There will be no individual set of circumstances. Obviously if someone is hurt, there are exceptions. But the exception can’t be, ‘I didn’t do anything all summer.’ ”
The 2022 Tigers had five seniors who returned for their fifth “Covid” year. A total of six seniors are gone, with gymnasts like NCAA vault finalist and All-American Kiya Johnson heading into her senior season and 2021 NCAA vault champ Haleigh Bryant starting her junior campaign. Four freshman arrive: Annie Beard, Lilly Lippeatt, Bryce Wilson and Ashley Cowan.
Clark said he didn’t anticipate any transfers by the May 1 deadline. That goes for coaches, too. He worked to retain assistant coach Garrett Griffeth and his wife, volunteer and former Olympian Courtney McCool Griffeth, who were pursued to coach Clemson’s new program that will start competing in 2024. Former LSU All-American Ashleigh Gnat also returns.
The 2023 schedule is a daunting one. The Tigers open at Utah then at home against NCAA champion Oklahoma, host Florida and go to Auburn and Alabama among their seven SEC meets.
“We’re going to be tested early and often,” Clark said. “Part of our preparation will be the regular season. No one on that floor at nationals was undefeated.”
Despite “the final day,” and the postseason struggles of the past two seasons, Clark said he doesn’t feel any external pressure going into next season. The pressure to perform from within is more than enough.
“Despite how this year ended I feel like we’re not far away from where we want to be,” Clark said. “I’m confident in the direction we’re trying to go and confident in these coaches and young women to learn from what we’ve been through and be able to improve. That doesn’t guarantee we’re going to go win the national championship this year, but we’re going to be in the conversation again. If we can stay in the conversation, we’re going to get it right.
“It’s not a matter of if, but when.”
Lagniappe
Rising senior Kai Rivers has undergone surgery to repair a shoulder injury that bothered her most of last season. … Senior Olivia Dunne also has a shoulder issue that could require surgery but has decided not to do that. … Two commitments for LSU’s Class of 2023, Konnor McClain and Zoe Miller, helped the U.S. team win the prestigious City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy in April. McClain, a prime contender for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, also won the all-around, beam and floor titles while Miller won on uneven bars. Past Jesolo all-around champions include Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Auburn gymnast Suni Lee.