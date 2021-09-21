Almost a year has passed, and BJ Ojulari still thinks about the loss. He was a freshman beginning to crack the rotation at the time, and in his first college game, LSU allowed 623 passing yards — a Southeastern Conference record — in its season opener against Mississippi State.
The game exposed defensive flaws that lingered throughout the season. As opposing teams peppered them with crossing routes, the Tigers struggled to communicate, leading to missed assignments and coverage busts. They finished with the worst pass defense in the country.
So as LSU prepares for Mississippi State again, Ojulari, now a sophomore defensive end who leads the nation in sacks, has pondered what went wrong a year ago and what LSU must do to prevent a similar outcome this weekend.
“I definitely think about it, think about last year,” Ojulari said. “We're going to come out this week and focus on getting the win on Saturday.”
Last year, Mississippi State debuted its Air Raid offense under new coach Mike Leach as LSU returned to a 4-3 defensive scheme under then-defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. The Bulldogs exploited a secondary playing without star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. by using crossing routes and winning one-on-one match-ups.
LSU had a defense so thin at cornerback Jay Ward had to play two weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus. Pelini implemented man coverage throughout the game and never adjusted. The defensive backs couldn’t keep up with Mississippi State’s wide receivers. Players missed wheel routes. Corners lost at the line of scrimmage.
“It was embarrassing,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “I was embarrassed as a coach, and I take full responsibility.”
The issues continued for the rest of LSU’s shortened 2020 season. Pelini was fired after one year, and Orgeron hired three new defensive coaches, including coordinator Daronte Jones.
“We put in a lot of work this offseason with coach Jones,” senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. said. “We feel like he's going to put us in the best position to make plays and be successful this game.”
Orgeron wanted Jones to simplify the defense. The first-time coordinator also focused on improving communication between the players and coaches. But LSU struggled against UCLA, and though the Tigers played better the last two weeks against overmatched opponents, they haven’t proven the issues that plagued them last season have been fixed.
In the season opener, UCLA used crossing routes to score two touchdowns. Then last weekend, Central Michigan nearly completed a long pass over sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks, but the ball was overthrown as pressure forced an incomplete pass.
But then the Chippewas scored their first touchdown on a busted coverage.
LSU played zone coverage. As running back Marion Lukes leaked into the flat, Stingley moved up to cover him. Major Burns, the safety on that side, rolled to the middle of the field. His head pointed toward the tight end running down the seam, even though safety Cam Lewis was in the area.
Burns never saw JaCorey Sullivan’s route. No one covered Sullivan, who scored a 78-yard touchdown.
“We still have some missed assignments,” Orgeron said. “We still have some busts. Crossing routes have given us a problem. We still have some guys (running) loose in coverage. Those things need to be fixed and fixed in a hurry, because I know they’re going to find it.
“So, do I believe we’re going to play well? Yes. Do I believe we’re going to get better? Yes. But we still have a lot of things to fix.”
Mississippi State’s offense won’t look different. As LSU’s coaches watched film, they once again noticed crossing routes, wheel routes and pick routes. The Bulldogs average 361 passing yards, the seventh-most in the country. They have rushed for a total of 136 yards through three games. They’ll try to attack LSU’s secondary.
Orgeron said LSU’s players will need to notice the down and distance, communicate and know their assignments on every play so they can react to what they see. He remembers the sight of Mississippi State’s receivers running uncovered. He doesn’t want a repeat.
“As a defense, I think we're better,” Ojulari said. “We communicate better. The back half communicates better. Everybody's going to be on the same page, and going into practice today, I know they're going to emphasize communication on the routes, communication on blocks and overall the defense being on the same page.”