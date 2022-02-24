When LSU gymnasts take an outing to a nail salon, they always leave one teammate behind: a freshman from Dallas named KJ Johnson.
Johnson politely declines the invitations. It’s nothing personal. She’d just rather outfit her car with some new rims, she said.
When Johnson’s not honing her vault or perfecting her floor routine, she’s either detailing her ride — a bright red 2016 SS Camaro named Tiger Blood (pronounced Ty-gah) — or powerlifting into the wee hours of the morning.
Johnson is a budding star for LSU gymnastics, and the young all-arounder has impressed coach Jay Clark enough this season that he’ll soon start expanding her responsibilities, possibly as soon as Friday.
The Friday meet is in Denton, Texas, not far from Johnson’s hometown Dallas. There, LSU will take on Texas Woman’s University and Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. in a tri-meet. Clark gave an “outside chance” that Johnson will perform her first beam routine at LSU in addition to her usual events, floor and vault.
“(Johnson’s) success rate so far has been almost perfect based on what we’ve asked of her,” Clark said. “Couldn’t be more pleased with what she’s done to this point.”
Johnson is brash, bold and tough. She sports upper-body muscles to match her muscle car, a nose piercing that shines on her right nostril and a chain tattoo that snakes around her left forearm. On the outside and in competition, confidence oozes out of her.
But on the inside, privately, she and Clark say it leaks.
“I just overthink so much,” Johnson said. “I might seem like I’m that badass or that girl, but I’m really shy when it comes to meeting people or expressing myself or showing myself to other people.”
It’s why, sitting cross legged Tuesday on the second floor of LSU’s gymnastics facility, Johnson is surprised to learn that she ranks in the top 20 in the country in both vault (19th) and floor (15th). It’s why a trepidatious look flashes across her eyes when she learns Clark said she may compete on beam in three days.
“She’s not very confident in herself,” Clark said. “I’m trying to get her to understand that she is good and that she is somebody who can make a big difference for our group. That has been the challenge.”
Johnson is one of four freshmen in the country whose average vault score is top-20 in the country. She is one of six freshmen with one of the nation’s top-20 floor averages. And she’s one of only two freshmen — with three upperclassmen — ranked top-20 in both events.
Clark said she stunned LSU’s coaches in the team’s season opener against Centenary, when Johnson notched a pair of impressive 9.90s in her first two events as a collegiate gymnast. Since then, she has earned three more 9.90s on vault to go with a 9.85 and a 9.80. Two of her floor routines have been awarded a nearly perfect 9.95.
“She can get in her own way and overthink things a little bit in training,” Clark said, “but I think when we get in competition, she’s kind of got an adrenaline thing. She lets it fly.”
For a freshman, the numbers are excellent. But nearly every day, Johnson said she fights through a chronic pain in her legs, making the performances all the more impressive.
Johnson competes with two 12-inch titanium rods drilled in both her tibias. The problems started with routine shin splints in the middle of high school, when Johnson competed at the elite level for Texas Dreams Gymnastics. One day, she tweaked her ankle and received an X-ray that showed the ankle was fine, but revealed two fractures in her shins. The summer before her junior year, Johnson underwent surgery to insert the rods, and doctors told her to rest for 10-12 months.
The surgery ended her hopes of the Tokyo Olympics, but it didn’t stop Clark and LSU from recruiting her. Today, Johnson’s legs will sometimes flare up when she gets out of bed in the morning, she said. On cold or rainy days, Johnson’s legs are usually tender. She competes with compression sleeves on her calves to ease some of the pain, which hasn’t kept her off the weights.
When it's past midnight and the freshman can’t sleep, she’ll gas her Camaro, drive to a gym and lift some weights to burn off energy.
“Upper body strength came to me naturally, so I started lifting weights,” Johnson said, “and I just loved the physique, and I thought it was something unique about me.”
That physique strikes fear in opponents, as well as Clark, who nervously wants Johnson to pick up a safer hobby.
“He has to tell me I need to calm down, weightlifting,” Johnson said, laughing. “I’ve been trying to restrain myself from going to the gym, restricting my hours, just because the season is more important to me than going to lift. It’s just something I do for fun outside of my free time.”
In response, Johnson will look at Clark, flex her bicep, widen her eyes and waggle her tongue, flashing the confidence that her coach is trying to pry out of her.
“If we continue to see her grow,” Clark said, “we’ll see her believing how good she can be. There’s no limit to what she can do over the long haul.”