After signing the nation’s No. 6 class in the most recent recruiting cycle, LSU basketball coach Will Wade and his staff should get their first three players for 2021 in the early one-week signing period that begins Wednesday.

Four-star forward Alex Fudge, four-star center Jerrell Colbert and three-star shooting guard Brandon Murray made nonbinding commitments earlier and are expected to make it official in the next week.

LSU also has a fourth player already signed as three-star center Bradley Ezewiro was originally part of the 2020 class before enrolling in prep school and returning to LSU in the summer.

LSU has the nation’s No. 10 recruiting class and is second among Southeastern Conference schools, according to 247 Sports, with the spring signing period to come in April.

Fudge, a 6-foot-8, 175-pounder from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida, is the highest-rated player among the three seniors-to-be this season, at No. 44 on the 247 Sports composite listing.

He ranks eighth at his position nationally and is the eighth-best player in Florida after averaging 16.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 assists as a junior in leading his team to a 23-5 record last season.

Fudge chose LSU over Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Central Florida and USC. He told 247 Sports he plans to enroll at LSU in January and redshirt this season.

Colbert, LSU’s first 2021 commitment back in March, averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season at Cornerstone Christian Academy in San Antonio, but will spend his senior year at Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee.

He was the MVP of the National Hoop Fest played in Tampa, Florida, last winter, when he had 21 points and 15 rebounds in the final game.

According to the 247 Sports composite, the 6-9, 210-pounder is the 46th-best player in the class. He is the No. 8 center in the country and is the top-rated player in Tennessee.

Colbert picked LSU over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal and Memphis among others.

Like Colbert, Murray will be playing for a new school this season. After starring at Poly High in Baltimore, he’ll suit up this year for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

A 6-5, 200-pounder, Murray averaged 21.7 points last season while hitting 65% of his field-goal attempts — including 53% from 3-point range.

Murray, the 225th recruit and No. 47 shooting guard in the class, was the Baltimore City Player of the Year and was voted Mr. Maryland Basketball by the state’s coaches.

He also considered Auburn, DePaul, East Tennessee State, George Washington and Georgetown among others.