Fall-like temperatures that are expected to arrive — at long last — in the Capital City on Saturday coincide, appropriately enough, with the exact midpoint of the college football regular season. After this weekend, seven weeks will be in the books and seven weeks will remain until the 14 Southeastern Conference schools wrap up league play. Saturday also marks the busiest weekend of the season within the league as a season-high six conference matchups are set to be played. Two of them involve four of the SEC's teams in the AP poll with No. 5 LSU hosting No. 7 Florida and No. 1 Alabama visiting No. 24 Texas A&M. No. 3 Georgia will host South Carolina. The LSU-Florida showdown will mark the second week in a row that two undefeated SEC teams meet in a top-10 tussle after Florida outlasted Auburn in The Swamp last Saturday. Like that one, Saturday night's game in Tiger Stadium is filled with College Football Playoff implications.
The Advocate's rankings
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 5-0, 2-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 16½
STORYLINE: Alabama spent its first week as the No. 1 team sitting in front of the television. Now well-rested, the Tide gets back on the field against a Texas A&M outfit that can't seem to find its rhythm. Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide will be after a seventh consecutive win vs. A&M.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 5-0, 2-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 24½
STORYLINE: After starting off a bit slowly at Tennessee, Georgia easily took care of a poor Vols team. The win was significant as it gave the Bulldogs a 5-0 start for the third year in a row — the first time that's happened in program history. A 6-0 start is looking good at this point.
3. LSU
RECORD: 5-0, 1-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 7 p.m.Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 13
STORYLINE: Yes, LSU could be ranked higher than Georgia considering the Tigers beat Texas on the road and Georgia's best win came at home against Notre Dame. Ed Orgeron and Co. will certainly move up a notch next week if they handle a rock-solid Florida defense.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 6-0, 3-0 East
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 13
STORYLINE: After going 5-11 against top-10 opposition from 2010 to 2017, Florida, under Dan Mullen, is 3-1 vs. teams in the AP's top 10 in his 1½ seasons there. The last one came exactly a week ago when the Gators shook off another quarterback injury to top then-No. 7 Auburn.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 5-1, 2-1 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Auburn, which started the season with six games in as many weeks, gets an open date. The Tigers can use it to rest and regroup after their vaunted running game was slowed down a bit by Florida last week. While Arkansas is next, they visit LSU in two weeks.
6. MISSOURI
RECORD: 4-1, 1-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Missouri by 12
STORYLINE: Missouri has to be kicking itself for inexplicably losing its season opener to Wyoming. The Tigers, who've scored 31 points or more in 10 consecutive games, have Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Kentucky to close out the month and could be 7-1 going to November.
7. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 3-2, 1-1 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 16½
STORYLINE: It's not desperation time just yet in College Station, but Texas A&M could use a jolt to get back into the SEC West chase. Even though the Aggies have just one league loss, they still must play Mississippi State, Georgia and LSU — after entertaining Alabama.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-2, 1-1 West
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 7
STORYLINE: Like the team right above them, State needs something good to happen to them after an uneven start to the season. Tennessee is as good a layup there is for State with LSU coming to Starkville a week from now in a game that could define the Bulldogs' season.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-3, 2-1 West
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Missouri by 12
STORYLINE: Ole Miss has been an up-and-down team , but at least the Rebels did what they simply had to do in a convincing 31-6 win over cellar-dwelling Vanderbilt a week ago. Ole Miss relies heavily on freshmen for its offense, so how they handle a road game will be key.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-3, 1-2 East
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 24½
STORYLINE: The last time we saw South Carolina, on Sept. 28, the Gamecocks were thumping Kentucky in a game that might have saved the season — temporarily — for Will Muschamp's team. Carolina, however, will seemingly take a step back against Georgia.
11. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 2-3, 0-3 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 6½
STORYLINE: Here's another game that could be called a "must-win" for Kentucky. The Wildcats, already out of the SEC East race with an 0-3 mark, can't afford to dig itself a deeper hole at home against an Arkansas team that has at times shown some signs of life this season.
12. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-3, 0-2 West
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 6½
STORYLINE: After falling as a 21-point favorite against San Jose State on Sept. 21, Arkansas nearly pulled off an upset against Texas A&M and then had a week off. The question at this point is which Arkansas team are we going to see in a tough road spot against Kentucky?
13. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 1-4, 0-2 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 7
STORYLINE: After getting rolled in its last two outings by Florida (34-3) and Georgia (43-14), Tennessee catches a little bit of a break with Mississippi State coming to Rocky Top. That State is favored by just a TD is something Vols' faithful can be excited about at this point.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 1-4, 0-3 East
THIS WEEK: vs. UNLV, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Vanderbilt by 14½
STORYLINE: Vandy's four losses have come by an average of 23.8 points, mainly because of a defense that is hemorrhaging yards and points at an alarming rate — even for them. The Commodores are 117th out of 130 FBS teams in yards allowed and 125th in points allowed.
Sheldon Mickles