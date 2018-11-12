Never have I covered an LSU football season where sliding was such an issue.
Baseball, yes. But not football.
It started with quarterback Joe Burrow. Joe don’t slide, folks. Joe don’t slide. We all get it.
But tailback Nick Brossette does. Then he slid again. Then he didn’t. And then everyone was left wondering what the heck LSU was trying to do or not do at the end of Saturday’s game at Arkansas.
Time was running down with the Tigers clinging to their 24-17 lead. On second-and-8 from the Arkansas 23-yard line, Brossette zipped around left end and was an eyelash from scoring but slid down at the 7 with 1:36 left. Then he slid down again at the 1. Then he tried to score from the 1 and was stopped.
Then the clock ran out which was, apparently, the point all along as the Razorbacks were out of timeouts.
“I was looking at the clock the whole time,” Brossette said Monday. “We practice that week in and week out. That’s just being aware of your surroundings. That’s just smart football. I felt it was best for me to go down and run the time out.
“A lot of people asked me about it. Some realized it. If you’re a fan of football, you realize what’s going on.”
Well … maybe.
It would have all made sense had Burrow gone into victory formation after Brossette gave himself up the first time — Joe don’t slide, but he does take a knee. But then Brossette gave himself up a second time at the 1, followed by a legitimate try to score that got stuffed.
Ed Orgeron said Monday that Brossette did the right thing(s).
“We call it the winning edge,” Coach O said. “Then we had a huddle and I said, ‘Man, I think we can score.’ And Steve (Ensminger, offensive coordinator) said, ‘It's up to you, coach.’
“So I'm the one who said, ‘You know what, let's put seven more points on the board, let's see if we can score.’ We couldn't and it worked out. But Nick did the right thing as the winning edge. We sit on the ball, we win the game. That's what we taught him to do; he did what he was taught to do.”
Brossette’s decision(s) are even the more understandable considering that just two weeks earlier, Los Angeles Rams tailback Todd Gurley did a similar thing in the closing seconds of his team’s 29-27 victory over Green Bay. Or at least it would have been had Burrow been allowed to take a knee and run off the final minute-plus once the clock restarted after Brossette’s first down at the 7.
Instead, LSU ran. And Brossette stopped. And then LSU had him run again, trying to score, and he got stopped.
There are certainly some folks around the country who noticed for non-football reasons: With LSU leading by seven and favored by 13.5, Brossette's choice to stop short of the end zone certainly affected more than a few bets.
After he got back to the locker room to check his cell phone, which was in the process of erupting, Brossette realized how many people like a little wager with their football. The whole saga was expected to be featured on Scott Van Pelt's "Bad Beats" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter" Monday night.
“Yeah. It’s crazy,” he said.
“It is what it is. I’m just trying to win a ballgame.”
So was Orgeron, who has his Tigers in position to be 9-2 with a win Saturday over enormous underdog Rice in LSU’s home finale (the Tigers are favored by 43.5, by the by). He has pushed many right buttons to have his Tigers in the top 10 and in line for a New Year’s Six bowl (Sugar, Peach or Fiesta) if they can win next Saturday at Texas A&M.
But O should have gone with the flow after Brossette flopped. There was no way LSU could have lost if Burrow had taken a knee a couple of times. There could have been a fumble and a long return on those last two running plays — unlikely, but anything could have happened.
All that said, LSU’s one-touchdown margin of victory may hurt the Tigers in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee when we see their rankings Tuesday night. The committee won’t care about the Arkansas point spread, but it will care about how close the game ended up. And if LSU gets to 10-2, that could mean the difference in where the Tigers go bowling.
Heart of a champion
Louisiana football fans have little love for the Los Angeles Rams these days, with that 9-1 club locked in a battle with the New Orleans Saints for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs (Saints hold the tiebreaker). But you have to find a warm spot in your heart for Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a former LSU standout.
Whitworth donated his game check from the Rams victory Sunday over Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation's Conejo Valley Victims Fund, set up to aid the families of the 12 victims who were killed by a gunman Nov. 7 in Thousand Oaks, California. The Rams’ practice facility is less than five miles from the bar where the massacre took place. Whitworth and Rams teammates Michael Brockers (a former LSU defensive lineman), quarterback Jared Goff and Gurley all planned to auction their jerseys from Sunday's game with the Seahawks, with those funds also going to the Conejo fund.
Whitworth reportedly signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams in 2017, which would make Sunday’s game check worth $750,000.