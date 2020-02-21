Several LSU track and field athletes turned in solid performances Friday in the LSU Twilight meet as they tuned up for next week's Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
While many athletes who will be counted on next week were given the weekend off, others tried to improve their standing on the national performance lists while preparing for the SEC meet to be held in College Station, Texas.
The throwers had a good day, starting with Jake Norris winning the weight throw competition with a best of 70 feet, 8 inches.
Amber Hart also had a big throw in the women's shot put as she finished third with a 48-1¼. It was Hart's fourth personal-best of the season and moved her into ninth place on the school's all-time list.
On the track, Terrance Laird, who clocked the world's fastest time this winter in the 200 meters at the Tyson Invitational last weekend, warmed up for the SEC meet by winning the 60 meters in 6.71 seconds.
Teammate Akanni Hislop finished third in the 60 with a time of 6.75 seconds.
In the 60-meter hurdles, Milan Young and Brittley Humphrey had a 2-3 finish behind former LSU star and Olympian Lolo Jones.
Jones won in 8.17 seconds, with Young clocking an 8.21 and Humphrey an 8.32.
LSU's Arthur Price was second in the men's hurdles in a time of 7.88 seconds.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers swept the 600 meters. Hannah Carroll won the women's race in 1 minute, 35.39 seconds, while TJ Bleichner was the men's champion in 1:21.71.
Also, LSU's Sara Funderburk won the mile in 4:58.39.
Kyndal McKnight and Ronnie Rounds also swept the triple jump as McKnight won the women's event with a best of 41-8½ and Rounds took the men's title with a 45-6½.