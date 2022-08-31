Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks three days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 3, Kevin Faulk:
3 Kevin Faulk
RB/KR, 1995-98
All-American 1996
All-SEC 1996, ’97, ‘98
On Dec. 12, 1994, Gerry DiNardo made perhaps the most memorable speech of any LSU coach at his introductory news conference.
“It’s my responsibility and our responsibility,” DiNardo said, “to bring the magic back to Tiger Stadium.”
Moments later, he said he had to leave to make his first recruiting visit. Everyone in attendance knew that meant one thing:
He was driving one hour west to Carencro to see Kevin Faulk.
The top recruit in the state for the Class of 1995, Faulk was the kind of blue-chip prospect LSU often lost in the 1980s and 90s to schools like Florida State and Tennessee and even Colorado, where DiNardo was once an assistant. The kind of recruit DiNardo would need to keep in state to reverse a skid of six straight losing seasons from 1989-94.
“It felt good that after he left his press conference he came to see me immediately,” Faulk said. “It made an impression.”
A two-time Class 5A player of the year at Carencro High School, Faulk picked LSU over prominent out-of-state powers like FSU, Miami and Notre Dame. He would earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors with 938 yards of total offense. It was but a prelude to the next three years of Faulk’s glittering career, becoming the only LSU back with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Born in 1976 in Lafayette, Faulk (5-10, 192) possessed a rare blend of power, speed and agility. More than once in the open field he put a stutter-step move on an opposing linebacker or defensive back, leaving them flailing or falling to the turf as he sped past. His greatest performance came in 1996 against Houston, when he rushed for a then-school record 246 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 80 yards along with a 78-yard punt return to help the Tigers rally from a 34-14 fourth-quarter deficit for a 35-34 victory.
“That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen in this stadium,” said Charles Alexander, whose single-game rushing record (237 yards, Oregon, 1977) Faulk broke.
Faulk would earn All-American honors that season as all-purpose back. He surprised some LSU observers by returning for his senior campaign in 1998 in which he earned All-SEC honors for the third straight year. After rushing for 1,282 yards in 1996, 1,144 in 1997 and 1,279 yards in 1998, Faulk left LSU as its career leader in yards rushing (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46).
Ever the winner, Faulk was a second-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 1999 and spent his entire 13-year career with the franchise. He played in five Super Bowls with New England, winning three, and in 2016 was named to the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. Faulk is also enshrined in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.
After going back to Carencro as an assistant coach after his NFL career, Faulk returned to LSU in 2018 as director of player development and was named running backs coach going into the 2020 season. Faulk was not retained as part of Brian Kelly's new staff but now works in the athletic department doing alumni relations and community outreach.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Att. Yards YPC TDs
1995 10-7 174 852 4.9 6
1996 11-10 248 1,282 5.2 13
1997 11-10 205 1,144 5.6 15
1998 11-11 229 1,279 5.6 12
TOTALS 43-38 856 4,557 5.3 46
OTHER GREATS
Odell Beckham Jr., WR/KR, 2011-13
A thrilling playmaker, Beckham won the 2013 Paul Hornung Award and earned All-American and All-SEC honors as a junior.
Carlos Carson, WR, 1977-79
Set a school record with five touchdowns and 201 yards on five catches against Rice in 1977, earning All-SEC honors.
Matt DeFrank, P, 1984-87
Averaged 40.5 yards per punt for his career and was an All-SEC selection as a senior.
Chad Jones, S/KR, 2007-09
An All-SEC pick in 2009, Jones’ career was highlighted by the 2009 game against Mississippi State with a 93-yard punt return and a deflected pass to preserve the win. Was also a key reliever in LSU’s run to the 2009 College World Series title.
JaCoby Stevens, S, 2017-19
After bouncing around from offense to defense, Stevens found a home at safety and earned All-SEC honors in 2019.