When LSU second baseman Shemiah Sanchez is in the batter's box, she often puts runs on the board, and she always injects confidence into her teammates.
Player after player on the roster has no problem identifying Sanchez’s toughness and no-quit attitude when battling a pitcher, her most outstanding trait.
They can almost see the steam coming from Sanchez's ears when she makes an out and returns to the dugout, saying it's never going to happen again and that she wants another shot.
They say Sanchez embraces the opportunity to face the league’s toughest pitchers time after time until she cracks their code by cracking a base hit — or maybe a home run, which she has done a team-high 16 times this season.
Perhaps that’s because the battles in the box are nothing compared to what Sanchez faces every day.
She was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease, when she was 14. Symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, headaches, swelling and sometimes kidney trouble requiring additional treatment.
In the best circumstances of a normal life, it can be managed. But Sanchez is beating it daily while playing for one of the top softball programs in the country.
No. 9 LSU (40-12, 14-7 Southeastern Conference) will need Sanchez at her best when the Tigers collide with No. 4 Alabama (47-6, 15-6) in a three-game series beginning Friday at tiger Park. The SEC title and positioning for the NCAA Tournament are at stake.
Sanchez has come on strong down the stretch, raising her batting average to .308 from .280 a month ago. She helped win the decisive games of the Mississippi State and Kentucky series with tie-breaking home runs in Sunday victories on back-to-back weekends.
Last year, Sanchez's grand slam in the super regional at Florida State tied Game 2 in the fifth inning with LSU leading the series 1-0, and it nearly put LSU in the Women’s College World Series.
Her flair for the dramatic hit is well-known among her coaches and teammates. Head coach Beth Torina thinks she knows why.
“She’s battling daily to be here,” Torina said. “She’s battling in life. She’s learned how to be a fighter. Once she gets in the box, it’s easy for her; it’s a game, not life.”
No one could ever tell what is going on under the surface with the countenance she displays. Sanchez has one of the brightest smiles on campus accompanied by an equally cheerful tone — even when she talks about her condition.
“Lupus doesn’t define me,” she said. “I compete with that. I never let that disease defeat me. I try to have a good day despite what I’m feeling. We talk about how we can’t control events but we can control our responses to the event. I take that and compete with it. I control my response and have a good positive attitude.”
The battle began about six years ago when the symptoms surfaced during a travel ball trip with Georgia-Impact Bass. Despite the disease she was an honors graduate at East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, where she also was the holder of 15 season and career records by the time she left.
Her ability to perform depends on close monitoring by the training and medical staff at LSU. Symptoms can flare up any time. She has to watch her diet and get sufficient rest and undergo monthly lab tests. Her freshman year required some acclimation for her and the team, but she has started 174 of the 187 games she’s played in.
“During her freshman year, lupus was so tough on her,” Torina said. “She didn’t understand how to control it. There’s a lot of days she has to fight through stuff we can’t even understand.
“It’s key that we recognize what she’s going through. I can tell when it’s a good day or bad day for her. It’s recognizing, communicating with her, understanding she’s not going to be the same as everyone else, with different limitations and challenges. The communication between she and I took a little bit of time. Now it's almost to the point where I don’t have to ask. I know where she’s at every day."
By her own standards, Sanchez is having an exceptional year. Her average is a career high by 32 points, and she had only nine career homers before this year's power outburst. The team changed some of its tendencies with the addition of Blast Motion technology, which provides bat speed and launch angles among other performance metrics, texted to the players individually.
Asked if her home run surge is a surprise, Sanchez said: “Not really. I’ve worked hard with this new philosophy and trying to get my swing right.”
She is also having a strong year in the field after moving from third base to second, adding to her persona as an ideal teammate.
“I would love to have the fight and competitiveness she has. She never gives up,” teammate Shelbi Sunseri said. “She’s never going to let someone outwork her and she’s never going to let someone or beat her. If she does get beat, she’s going to walk right back to the plate and have at that pitcher.”
Torina says it’s Sanchez’s consistency that has carried her. She treats every at-bat the same, with “grittiness and toughness” and never carrying her troubles with her to the plate.
“My mentality is just to help LSU win, with whatever I can do,” Sanchez said.
LSU’s chances are usually good whether Sanchez is in the batter's box, the dugout or the team bus.