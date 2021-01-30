The LSU basketball team lost more than a game Saturday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
As if wasting a seven-point lead in the final minute and falling to No. 10 Texas Tech in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge wasn't enough, LSU lost forward Darius Days to a knee injury.
After the hard-fought game, LSU coach Will Wade said Days, a 6-foot-7 junior, would be out a "couple of weeks" after injuring his left leg with 10:57 to play in an eventual 76-71 loss to Texas Tech.
"He doesn't have any structural damage," Wade said. "It's more of a knee. Nothing's torn, but he's going to be out a couple of weeks."
Days, who scored 11 points and had nine rebounds to that point, was hurt on a strong drive to the rim by teammate Eric Gaines.
Days leaped high and swooped through the lane to be in position for a possible rebound, but the ball went into the basket.
As Days came down, he tried to avoid Tech's Terrence Shannon, who had drawn a charge from Gaines. But he couldn't avoid the fallen defender and landed awkwardly.
Appearing to be in significant pain, Days was helped to his seat on the bench and was quickly checked over by trainer Shawn Eddy.
After a couple of minutes, Days buried his face in a towel before being helped into a wheelchair for transport to the locker room.
Days, who started each of LSU's first 15 games, was the Tigers' fourth-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game and was their leading rebounder at 7.8 a contest.
His loss leaves a gaping hole in LSU's lineup as the Tigers go into a tough five-game stretch of SEC games, starting with Wednesday night's matchup with No. 9 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama, which is 9-0 and holds a three-game lead over LSU in the standings, fell to Oklahoma 66-61 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.