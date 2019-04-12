WHO: LSU at Missouri
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 38.0 IP, 10 BB, 43 SO); MIZZ – Jr. LHP TJ Sikkema (3-2, 1.27 ERA, 49.2 IP, 15 BB, 54 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sikkema comes into the weekend with the second-lowest ERA in the Southeastern Conference, and LSU has struggled to find offensive consistency. Sikkema has not allowed more than three earned runs this season. He lasted at least seven innings in each of his four SEC starts, giving up a total of six runs over those outings.