LSU head coach Paul Mainieri watches as Southern leads the Tigers 5-0, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Missouri

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 38.0 IP, 10 BB, 43 SO); MIZZ – Jr. LHP TJ Sikkema (3-2, 1.27 ERA, 49.2 IP, 15 BB, 54 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sikkema comes into the weekend with the second-lowest ERA in the Southeastern Conference, and LSU has struggled to find offensive consistency. Sikkema has not allowed more than three earned runs this season. He lasted at least seven innings in each of his four SEC starts, giving up a total of six runs over those outings.

