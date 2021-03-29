Once LSU’s flight landed after the sweep at Tennessee, coach Paul Mainieri gathered the players. Mainieri has coached dozens of teams during his career, and he used his experience to try to provide a glimmer of hope.

Mainieri talked to the team about 2008, his second year at LSU. The Tigers relied on underclassmen without much experience. They won most of their non-conference games. Then the Southeastern Conference schedule arrived, Tennessee swept them and they started 3-6, falling in the Western Division standings.

LSU finds itself in a similar spot this season. After winning many of its non-conference games, a young team has lost two straight SEC weekend series, dropping to 1-5 in the league for the first time since 2011, tied for fifth in the division.

Trying to maintain morale, Mainieri told the players about the similarities in 2008, and he reminded them how that season ended: LSU won 23 straight games over the final two months of the season and reached the College World Series, a run that poised LSU for its national championship a year later.

“It gives the kids hope,” Mainieri said. “When you lose hope, you've lost everything.”

So Mainieri found reasons to hope in the midst of the sweep last weekend, pointing out the Tigers out-hit Tennessee 31-20 during the series and received two quality starts. They lost by a combined four runs, twice in extra innings, instead of suffering through blowout losses.

Mainieri thought LSU needed one or two breaks that never happened. He saw junior designated hitter Cade Beloso, who’s trying to break out of a slump, swing “just that late” during an at-bat Friday night with runners on base, and instead of homering to extend a 1-0 lead, Beloso flew out to left field. LSU later lost 3-1.

“I know we have the players to be competitive,” Mainieri said, “And I know we're a little bit snake-bit right now. I just know it's a pitch, it's a play, it's an at-bat here and there. We obviously have the ability to hit the pitchers in this league.

“But at a critical moment in the game when we need to get this hit, we're having a strikeout when we need to put a ball in play. When we need to make a key pitch, we're missing our spot just a little bit. Or a decision we make is not quite working out for us.”

At the same time, Mainieri acknowledged troubling issues remain. The Tigers struck out 38 times against Tennessee, and they have struck out 69 times during conference play, an average of 11.5 strikeouts per game, giving them the third-most strikeouts (226) in the league this season behind Texas A&M and Tennessee.

LSU’s pitchers also struggled with free passes during the series, issuing 23 walks or hit batters, which gave Tennessee base runners and opportunities to score. The Volunteers capitalized.

Though Mainieri wrote off some of those stats to modern baseball — as he said, Florida struck out 19 times during an extra-innings loss to South Carolina last weekend — he said, “I'm alarmed by our team striking out more. I'm also alarmed by our team walking more batters. We're going to continue to try to combat both of those, but it's frustrating.”

With a game Tuesday night against South Alabama before LSU hosts No. 1 Vanderbilt this weekend, the season looks gloomy. At the time, Mainieri said, so did 2008.

That year, the outlook didn’t improve for a while. The Tigers lost two of their next three SEC series, falling to 6-11-1 in conference play by mid-April, a dismal stretch capped by two losses and an extra-innings tie at home against top-ranked Georgia. But within those losses, Mainieri saw reasons to hope, making him believe the team neared a turnaround.

Much like that season, Mainieri holds onto the belief LSU will reach a turning point and climb back in the standings. He doesn’t know when it will happen, but he has experienced this before, so he clings to hope, using examples like 2008 to try to inspire confidence.

“I'm not going to give up,” Mainieri said. “I'm just not going to. It's not in my genes to give up. I'm going to keep working hard with the guys, and we're going to try to stay positive and get these kids to keep believing.

“What good does it do to give up? What good does it do to be down on them? What good does it do to throw in the towel? We're not going to do that. We're going to keep plugging away and believing something good will happen.”