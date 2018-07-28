Aleia Hobbs couldn’t have written a better final chapter to her career with the LSU women’s track and field team.

Considering her career was very nearly derailed by knee problems that took two long years to overcome, the ending for the New Orleans native was nothing short of remarkable in 2018.

It certainly was a memorable one after Hobbs, a McMain High School graduate, produced highlight after highlight in one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA track and field history.

For her efforts, Hobbs was named Saturday the winner of the female Corbett Award, which is presented annually to the top amateur athlete in Louisiana.

She’ll receive the prestigious award Saturday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hobbs and male winner Armand Duplantis, a world-class pole vaulter from Lafayette High and an LSU signee, will be recognized along with 21 other athletes, coaches and contributors for their accomplishments in 2017-18.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be selected as the top athlete in Louisiana,” Hobbs said. “I hope my accomplishments help to pave a way for our youth and I can serve as motivation for them.”

Hobbs, who will also be honored as the top Greater New Orleans female amateur for the second year in a row, is the fourth Lady Tigers track star to claim the Corbett — joining fellow sprinters Kimberly Duncan (2011, 2013), Peta-Gaye Dowdie (2000) and Esther Jones (1990).

Hobbs couldn’t have dreamed of being on that elite list after what she went through just to get to the 2018 season.

Just two-plus years after having microfracture surgery on her right knee, she was unbeatable from start to finish in the outdoor season in her primary events. Hobbs was a combined 15-0 in the 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay after a rebound junior season set her up for a promising senior campaign.

She didn’t disappoint after winning the NCAA indoor 60 meters title in March. Her time of 7.07 seconds tied the collegiate record, but was the fastest ever run at sea level.

Hobbs went on from there to win all five 100 meters finals she was in and also anchored the Lady Tigers’ record-breaking 4x100 relay to a 10-0 record.

Along the way, LSU set the collegiate record in the 4x100 relay at the Southeastern Conference championships at 42.05 seconds, the top time in the world this year.

They later won the national title in the event before Hobbs, in the final race of her college career, conquered a headwind and driving rain to win the 100 at the NCAA championships in 11.01 seconds.

+3 Aleia Hobbs, Anthony 'Pooka' Williams, Tim Rebowe to be honored at Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet Four high school representatives and one college coach will be recognized as the best at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet o…

To cap her magical season, Hobbs won the 100 at the USA championships just two weeks after claiming the NCAA crown for LSU coach Dennis Shaver.

“Aleia had just a fantastic entire season, from the indoor season and outdoor season all the way through the USA championships,” Shaver said. “I don’t think she could have done any more individually, or on the relay.

“It was really a spectacular season to go totally undefeated in those two races,” he said. “She lined up on a consistent basis all the time and beat whoever else she was running against. It was quite the season for her.”

When the season was over, Hobbs, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s female track athlete of the year, had five of the top eight wind-legal marks on the women’s college all-time list in the 100.

Her personal-best of 10.85 seconds, which she ran in 2017, is second on the list and is the fastest low-altitude time ever recorded. This season, she also ran 10.90 (third), 10.91 (fourth), 10.92 (tie, fifth) and 10.92 (tie, seventh).

“This was the first year, from September all the way through the end of the season, that she didn’t miss any training sessions because of injury,” Shaver said. “She made every practice, which was great considering she missed two years of consistent training because of her knee injuries.”

Hobbs’ 2018 accomplishments

• NCAA 60 meters champion (indoors)

• NCAA/SEC 100 meters champion (outdoors)

• Anchored collegiate record-setting 4x100 relay

• Was 15-0 in 100 meters and 4x100 relay

• Has five of the top eight 100 times in collegiate history

• USTFCCCA track athlete of the year (outdoors)

• The Bowerman Award semifinalist

• USA championships 100 meters champion

Women’s Corbett Award winners

• 2017-18 — Aleia Hobbs, LSU track & field

• 2016-17 — Ashleigh Gnat, LSU gymnastics

• 2015-16 — Lexie Elkins, UL-Lafayette softball

• 2014-15 — Lexie Elkins, UL-Lafayette softball

• 2013-14 — Christina Hamilton, UL-Lafayette softball

• 2012-13 — Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU track & field

• 2011-12 — Christi Orgeron, UL-Lafayette softball

• 2010-11 — Kimberlyn Duncan, LSU track & field

• 2009-10 — Susan Jackson, LSU gymnastics

• 2008 — Ashley Brignac, UL-Lafayette softball

• 2007 — Sylvia Fowles, LSU basketball

• 2006 — Seimone Augustus, LSU basketball

• 2005 — Seimone Augustus, LSU basketball

• 2004 — Seimone Augustus, LSU basketball

• 2003 — Seimone Augustus, LSU basketball

• 2002 — Julie Smekodub, Tulane tennis

• 2001 — Britni Sneed, LSU softball

• 2000 — Peta-Gaye Dowdie, LSU track & field

• 1990 — Esther Jones, LSU track & field

• 1988 — Teresa Weatherspoon, Louisiana Tech basketball

• 1986 — Eun Jung Lee, Northeast Louisiana basketball

• 1985 — Lauri Young, Northeast Louisiana track & field

• 1984 — Kim Mulkey, Louisiana Tech basketball

• 1981 — Pam Kelly, Louisiana Tech basketball