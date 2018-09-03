BR.lsumiami.090311_HS_3112
LSU safety John Battle (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Though it was a blowout for much of it, Sunday night’s LSU-Miami game was a big ratings hit.

ESPN said Monday the game on ABC drew a 4.1 overnight rating, up 41 percent from last year’s ABC Sunday night prime-time Labor Day weekend game between West Virginia and Virginia Tech. It was the most-watched college football game of the season's big opening weekend so far, with an average of 6.556 million viewers.

Virginia Tech and Florida State wrap up the weekend at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

The game peaked at a 5.0 rating late in the first half, when LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 27-3 en route to their 33-17 victory.

The game also earned a 25.5 rating in New Orleans, which made it the highest-rated regular-season game on ABC/ESPN in that market in nearly three years.

The Tigers home opener Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced Monday morning.

