LSU head coach Brian Kelly was busy on the recruiting trail while making staff adjustments this week.
While Kelly still has positions to fill, the staff changes both solidified commitments while changing the minds of current and prospective players.
Kelly hit the recruiting trail during the week in preparation of an official visit weekend that hosted 15 players, including nine that are already committed. Kelly reportedly visited Lafayette Christian Academy, St. Thomas More, Catholic High School, Captain Shreve High School and also made in-home visit to Neville High School five-star commit Will Campbell.
He started Wednesday morning with a visit to Catholic High School to see four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones. Jones announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he will be signing with LSU on Dec. 15.
I will be signing to LSU on Dec. 15 pic.twitter.com/zv76TeONfy— Emery Jones (@Emeryjones68) December 10, 2021
Amid the announcement of Kelly’s hire, Jones told The Advocate on Dec. 1 that while he would stick with LSU no matter what, there was one thing he had hoped for.
“I’m a little bit anxious, Coach (Brad) Davis played a big part in why I came to LSU,” Jones said.
It was announced on Wednesday that Kelly would retain offensive line and interim head coach Brad Davis on staff. Davis was hired in June by former head coach Ed Orgeron, and had the longest contract of his staff, making an estimated $2.49 million through 2024.
So far, he’s the only position coach known to be staying, as LSU let go of strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffit and running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon retired, while wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph left to coach at Nebraska and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond left for Florida.
Kelly visited Lafayette Christian Academy on Wednesday afternoon to meet with three-star defensive line commit Fitzgerald West while also extending an offer to three-star cornerback Jordan Allen. Both West and Allen were on the list of official visits this weekend, according to 247Sports. West plans on being an early-enrollee.
Kelly lived up to being one of the best living-room recruiters, sitting down with both players for 45 minutes, answering questions and providing a clear vision for a championship program. LCA head coach Trev Faulk was impressed with the conversation.
“One of the other things that stuck out was he seemed to be really attentive and listening and asking them questions in terms of what they were looking for and what they wanted,” Faulk said. “Sometimes you'll get guys that come in, and they're pitching the entire time. They're pitching, pitching, pitching. Selling, selling, selling. And not even taking the time to find out is this what the kid is looking for.”
In addition, Kelly met with five-star quarterback Walker Howard on Wednesday at St. Thomas More, who he had previously recruited while at Notre Dame.
On Thursday, went to Captain Shreve High School to see four-star athlete Kendrick Law Jr, according to The News-Star, while also paying an in-home visit to five-star offensive lineman Will Campbell.
Great in home visit!!! #GeauxTigers @CoachBrianKelly @coachbraddavis @CoachBeltonLSU pic.twitter.com/uiw1wNgyDo— Will Campbell (@will_campbell66) December 9, 2021
Kelly wasted no time in making room for his own assistants at the beginning of the week.
He replaced Moffitt with former Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning coach Jacob Flint as director of athletic development. Brian Polian became the second former Notre Dame assistant to join Kelly as special teams coordinator.
“Brian Polian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff,” Kelly said in a statement upon Polian’s hire. “He is a relentless recruiter whose special teams units routinely rank at the top of the country, and his work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to connect and communicate with student-athletes are unmatched. I know he will hit the ground running in Baton Rouge and make an immediate impact on our program.”
Polian offered Mandeville High School wide receiver Landon Ibieta on Thursday morning, according to 247 Sports, a three-star commit to Miami who visited LSU this weekend. Ibieta was among the six recruits not committed to the Tigers on an official visit to LSU this weekend.
Highlighting Tuesday was Kelly’s biggest local move: bringing back Frank Wilson as associate head coach and lead recruiter. Wilson, who had served the past year as head coach at McNeese State, was named “Recruiter of the Year,” by multiple outlets 2011 (Rivals), 2014 (NFL.com) and 2015 (Scout.com) during his previous six-year stint on the LSU staff, where 40 of the players he’s recruited went on to the NFL, including seven running backs selected in the NFL Draft.
“No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank,” Kelly said in a statement. “His experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes.”
Wilson was seen in attendance with Kelly on Friday at the Louisiana Football Coaches Association clinic in New Orleans.
New #LSU head coach Brian Kelly really immersing himself in the Louisiana high school scene. Speaking at the LFCA clinic in New Orleans. Frank Wilson also in attendance. pic.twitter.com/wGzJeIZs5o— Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) December 10, 2021
Player moves and official visits
The additions of Polian, Flint and Wilson on Tuesday was followed by sophomore starting quarterback Max Johnson’s entry into the transfer portal, which reopened his brother, tight end Jake Johnson’s recruitment. Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith also followed suit. Then, Shreveport-native three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced the reopening of his recruitment.
Freshman defensive end Landon Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, making him the third to do so in two days, bringing the grand total to seven after in-season entries by wide receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Navonteque Strong, quarterback Myles Brennan and cornerback Eli Ricks.
Kerry Cooks joined the LSU staff officially on Friday to cap off the week of staff moves, but his position on the defensive staff has not yet been specified. He previously served as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2010-14 under Kelly at Notre Dame, he left for stints at Oklahoma and Texas Tech before returning to Notre Dame as defensive analyst from 2020-21.
The fifteen players who visited LSU this weekend included nine of the 11 players already committed, who are expected to sign on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to 247 Sports: Howard, Campbell, Jones, three-star tight end Mason Taylor from St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida, three-star Isidore Newman offensive tackle Bo Bordelon, three-star kicker Nathan Dibert from Hartland, Michigan, four-star Acadiana cornerback Laterrance Welch and four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan from Orlando, Florida.
The other six were Ibieta, Law, Allen, Madison Prep four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins, four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak from Booneville, Missouri and four-star University Lab cornerback Austin Ausberry.
So far, has the No. 24 recruiting class in the nation going into the Dec. 15 signing date and Kelly will have to make staff decisions at multiple position coaches on both sides of the ball, including both offensive and defensive coordinator positions.
“The most important thing in recruiting is to take care of your base first,” Kelly said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1.
Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.