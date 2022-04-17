BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LSU junior Latanna Stone made a short put to win her match and clinch the Southeastern Conference women’s golf championship on Sunday.

The victory was sweet revenge for LSU after the 2021 championships when the Tigers shot a national record low score in qualifying but lost in the semifinals.

LSU won its match against Florida 4-1 with three match wins and two ties.

The title is the Tigers' first since 1992.

“Obviously, it was an unbelievable week,” LSU coach Garrett Runion. “When I think about this week, I really think about all the players before. The SEC has a slogan, ‘It just means more.’ It really does, so it makes me think about all the players before that helped us get to this point. We had a lot of former players calling and texting and coming out here. It was a great week that they will never forget. I certainly won’t.”

The teams again had some weather issues as the match was suspended for more than two hours before play resumed shortly after noon.

The break came just after LSU's Ingrid Lindblad birdied the seventh hole to take a 2-up lead over Annabell Fuller. When play resumed, Lindblad won the next three holes en route to an easy 6&5 win.

“We’ve been talking about hitting fairways, hitting the greens, putting pressure on your opponent and trying to make birdies,” said the native of Halmstad, Sweden, who on Friday started the trophy haul by winning LSU’s first individual SEC title in 31 years. “I feel like I hit the fairways, hit the greens today. The holes where we came back, I made putts from seven or eight feet and that felt good.”

With LSU's Carla Tejedo beat Marina Escobar 4&2 to cap off a 3-0-0 weekend in match play.

Elsa Svensson’s match with Florida's Carla Mazalini was close throughout with several ties before Mazalini took the lead on 13th. LSU's freshman was able to get it back even on the 17th and the pair halved the 18 to force extra holes which were not completed.

LSU's Jessica Bailey and Jackie Lucena was the last match that might have decided the tournament but that ended in a tie tie as well after Lucena evened it with a birdie on 17.

The clinching match swung Stone’s way after she slipped to 1-down on the par 5 11th hole. It remained that way until the 14th when Stone’s par evened the match with Maisie Fuller. The lead that gave LSU the championship came on the par 3 17th hole when Stone, a Riverview, Florida native, made an 18-foot birdie putt to take go 1-up.

Then Stone’s approach on 18 was in tight and her ensuing putt dropped in the hole to start a celebration of purple and gold on the 18th green.

“I had some sort of idea but I was just trying to remain calm,” Stone said of what her birdie potentially meant for LSU. “But Garrett always says ‘Act like your point matters and your point is going to count.’ So I was just trying to stick in and have the finish that I had (Saturday). I pulled through with that which was nice”

“Latanna absolutely stepped up when she needed to,” Runion said. “The last two matches were sensational at the end. She birdied the last three holes. I didn’t get to see it, but that is huge. That’s what you need from one of your best players. She stepped up when it was needed. That’s why she is a Curtis Cup member, a Palmer Cup member, an All-American; that’s what they do.”

LSU now waits for the regional selection that is expected on April 27 with the Tigers as the automatic qualifier.

SEC championship

LSU 4, FLORIDA 1

(Tied matches are half a point for each team)

1 Carla Tejedo 4&2 over Marina Escobar

2 Elsa Svensson TIED with Carla Mazalini

3 Ingrid Lindblad 6&5 with Annabell Fuller

4 Latanna Stone 2UP over Maisie Fuller

5 Jessica Bailey TIED with Jackie Lucena

