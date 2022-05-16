There is some good news on the injury front for the LSU baseball team.
Alex Milazzo, who has nursed a knee injury since the Shriners Classic in the first week of March, last pinch hit for one at-bat during the March 29 game against UL-Monroe.
The catcher re-aggravated the injury ahead of the Grambling game on April 5, where he was scratched from the starting lineup. Milazzo stopped taking batting practice according to Johnson on May 2. But on Monday, Johnson was optimistic about Milazzo's return.
“He’s testing himself today at a level he hasn’t to this point,” Johnson said. “It would be really helpful to have him available. I think we’re probably closer to that than any point since the injury.”
Jacob Berry, who has now missed six games, broke his middle finger on his right hand during batting practice before the series-opener against Alabama on May 6. He played the Friday game on it before sitting out the remainder of the weekend.
“The swelling and the discoloration is gone, so that’s a good place to be,” Johnson said. “I anticipate that we will see him whether that’s (Tuesday), this weekend or in Hoover (for the SEC tournament), I don’t know that.”
Gavin Dugas, who missed 15 games with a thumb injury, injured himself diving for a ball in the first inning of the final game on Sunday. Josh Stevenson later came in to play for him. Johnson said that he had an MRI on Monday, but provided no further update.