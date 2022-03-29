Now that the LSU men’s basketball team has picked up its first transfer, the big question is who will be next player to join the Tigers’ program.
Northwestern State junior forward Kendal Coleman became the first Monday afternoon when he entered the NCAA transfer portal and announced via Twitter that he would be playing next season for new LSU coach Matt McMahon.
While there was no confirmation of Coleman’s news from LSU, the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder would appear to offset the loss of 6-10 forward Shareef O’Neal after he entered the portal earlier Monday.
There will likely be more to come as coaches have used the portal to quickly reload and/or upgrade rosters. That was an all-too-common theme for many teams in this year's NCAA tournament.
It’s possible that McMahon, who came to LSU after seven seasons as the head coach at Murray State, could have some of his former players join him at his new school.
As of Monday night, seven players from Murray State, who last week hired former coach Steve Prohm to replace McMahon, were in the portal after helping the Racers to a 31-3 record with a win in the NCAA tournament.
The top names are 6-10, 245-pound center KJ Williams, who was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year after averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds; starting point guard Justice Hill; and starting power forward DJ Burns.
Like Williams, Hill was an All-OVC first-team pick after averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 assists, and Burns, a New Orleans native who played his first two seasons for Southern, averaged 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Trae Hannibal, a point guard who came off the bench, is another top name in the portal after averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in his only season at Murray State.
Of the other Racers in the portal, guards Dionte Bostick and Jackson Sivills played sparingly, and forward Elijah Farr wasn’t on the roster at the end of the season.
O’Neal became the third member of LSU’s team this past season to hit the portal.
He joined guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson, who put their names in as well Thursday — one day after McMahon was officially introduced.
According to portal protocol, a player can be contacted by any other school and can withdraw his or her name at any time. However, the player’s old school is under no obligation to restore their scholarship if they decide to return.
Most coaches immediately start looking to fill their roster with the maximum 13 scholarships allowed either through the transfer portal or the regular recruiting process of incoming freshman or junior-college players. The spring signing period begins April 13.
As of Monday night, LSU had eight players on scholarship following the decisions of Murray, Pinson and O'Neal.
Also, forward Darius Days has completed his eligibility and forward Tari Eason announced last week that he will enter the NBA draft.
The remaining scholarship players are guards Eric Gaines, Justice Williams and Adam Miller; forwards Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge and Bradley Ezewiro; and centers Efton Reid and Jerrell Colbert.
LSU currently has no commitments for signing day after fall signees Julian Phillips and Devin Ree asked for and were granted their release from the university after Will Wade was fired on March 12.
Also, Yohan Traore, who had committed to Wade and was expected to sign in April, also re-opened his recruitment.