DENTON, Texas — Again down several routines from some of its key gymnasts, the LSU Tigers needed some big routines Friday night from somewhere.

Reagan Campbell to the rescue.

The LSU junior — performing before a contingent of family and friends, just down the road from her hometown of Dallas — posted a career high 9.925 on floor and another 9.925 to anchor the balance beam and propelled the No. 6-ranked Tigers to victory in a four-team meet at Texas Woman’s University.

“Reagan Campbell really brought it home for us,” LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “She did a beautiful job on beam and then on floor.”

LSU (14-2) won with a score of 197.000, the Tigers’ fifth straight score of 197.000 or better. Arkansas was second at 196.325, followed by host TWU (192.250) and Centenary (191.625).

LSU senior all-arounder Kennedi Edney did not compete at all because of an issue with her knee that Breaux was unsure would be resolved in time for LSU’s regular-season home finale next Friday against Arizona State.

And freshman sensation Kiya Johnson, who grew up at Texas Dreams gymnastics academy with Campbell just outside Dallas, was held out of floor. She posted 9.85s on bars and beam and finished LSU’s night with a 9.90 to place second on vault, aiming to return to all-around competition in time for the SEC Championship meet in two weeks in Duluth, Georgia.

With those holes in the lineup, the Tigers had to dig deep into their depth chart. They came up with some promising performances.

Freshman Courtney Goodrich, who had a 9.575 on floor against Arkansas in her only other collegiate performance, anchored LSU on floor with a 9.90 right after Campbell’s 9.925. And freshman Maddie Rau turned in a career high 9.85 on vault to help the Tigers’ cause.

“I had to put her in so I put her in Kennedi’s spot,” Breaux said of Goodrich. “I felt if I put Reagan in front of her and she hit, she could give us a better score behind Reagan.”

Senior Ruby Harrold gave LSU three steady performances, sharing first place on bars with a 9.875 and adding 9.85s on floor and vault.

“Ruby carried it,” Breaux said. “Great leadership. She paid attention to the kids on the team. It was a great team effort.”

First vault is set for 7:15 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center next Friday between the Tigers and Sun Devils.

Meet scores

1. #6 LSU 197.000 (Vault — 49.250, Bars — 49.250, Beam — 49.275, Floor — 49.225)

2. #17 Arkansas 196.325 (Vault — 48.850, Bars — 48.425, Beam — 49.250, Floor — 49.200)

3. Texas Woman’s 192.250 (Vault — 48.625, Bars — 47.200, Beam — 47.300, Floor — 49.125)

4. Centenary 191.625 (Vault — 47.825, Bars — 47.725, Beam — 47.650, Floor — 48.425)

Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)

All-around — 1. Kiara Gianfagna, Arkansas, 39.000; 2. Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas, 38.850; 3. Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas, 38.825; 4. Bria Northrop, TWU, 38.450; 5. Kendall Sanders, Centenary, 38.175.

Vault — 1. Sarah Shaffer, Arkansas, 9.925; T2. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; 4. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.875; T5. Kai Rivers, Maddie Rau, LSU, 9.85; 8. Rebecca D’Antonio, LSU, 9.775; T9. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.75.

Bars — T1. Ruby Harrold, LSU, Bailey Lovett, Arkansas, Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas, 9.875; T4. Kiya Johnson, Alyonna Shchennikova, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.85; T7. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.825; T9. Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.80.

Beam — 1. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.925; T2. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.875; T4. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.85; 6. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.825; T7. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.80; 22. Alyonna Shchennikova, LSU, 9.10.

Floor — T1. Reagan Campbell, LSU, Sophia Carter, Arkansas, 9.925; T3. Courtney Goodrich, LSU, 9.90; T11. Ruby Harrold, Christina Desiderio, Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.80; T15. Maddie Rau, LSU, 9.775.

Attendance: 1,016