Twice as nice? Doug Shaffer certainly would agree.
Shaffer, LSU’s co-head coach and head diving coach, has two competitors set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
Juan Celaya-Hernandez (Mexico) and Anne Tuxen (Norway) have unique stories. Shaffer, who has been at LSU for 19 years, is eager to share them.
“I am so proud of them both,” Shaffer said. “Juan has been with us five years and thanks to COVID, we will get to have him for one more year.
“Anne … now does she have a story. She has gone through a lot. And now she is going to the Olympics and her father is there to coach her.”
Celaya-Hernandez holds school records and SEC records and is a 12-time NCAA qualifier. He was the SEC’s one-meter springboard champion last spring and claimed NCAA all-America honors in all three diving disciplines.
In Tokyo, the 22-year-old Celaya-Hernandez won’t be flying solo. He will team with Yahel Castillo to compete in three-meter springboard synchronized diving. Two years ago, the divers won the bronze medal in the 3-meter competition at the 2019 World Championships.
The duo began competing together during one of the summers when Celaya-Hernandez returned home from LSU to train. They recently spent a few weeks training together in Baton Rouge with Shaffer keeping a watchful eye.
Tuxen, also 22, is the first diver to represent Norway in the Olympics since 1988 and will compete in platform diving. She notched top 10 finishes in all three diving disciplines at the SEC meet last spring.
What happened in her first semester at LSU in 2018 makes Tuxen's accomplishments all the more impressive. A debilitating injury brought Tuxen’s training to a screeching halt not long after she arrived in Baton Rouge.
“In October, Anne started having excruciating pain in both of her lower legs,” Shaffer recalled. “We tried treatment and rehab. It was a difficult for her to walk.”
Tuxen was diagnosed with exertional compartment syndrome and underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure and blood build up in both legs. She was in a wheelchair for a month. Shaffer describes the condition as “shin splints on steroids.”
Through it all, Tuxen never waivered in her commitment to LSU. She maintained a GPA of over 3.0 and was cleared to compete in 2019-20. Tuxen’s sister, Helle, also is part of the LSU squad.
Five years after having another diver, Lizzi Cui, compete for New Zealand in the Olympics, Shaffer is eager to watch Celaya-Hernandez and Tuxen compete in Tokyo. He will be watching for swimmer Brooks Curry, who is qualified to compete in the 4x100-meter relay.
“Two divers and a swimmer going to the same Olympics,” Shaffer said. “This is huge for LSU.”