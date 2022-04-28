Women’s tennis co-head coaches Julia and Mike Sell “are leaving the program to pursue other opportunities,” LSU announced Thursday, after a rocky few years that included former players accusing them of failing to properly protect athletes.
“It is bittersweet to share that we have accepted a new opportunity that is best for our family,” the Sells said in a statement, in part. “This was a difficult decision, but we are excited to pursue this next step in our careers.”
Julia and Mike Sell were approaching the end of three-year contracts. They both signed amendments earlier this year that raised their base salary to $190,000 between January and June 2022. Their base salary would have then decreased to $85,000 through the final year of the deal.
The Sells did not say the opportunity they left LSU to pursue.
The Sells’ tenure was marked by success on the court and controversy off it. The team hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time in 2021, but the Sells were accused of looking the other way when players brought them claims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
LSU commissioned a law firm, Husch Blackwell, to investigate those allegations, but the firm did not find evidence that the Sells mishandled the students’ allegations. Still, former LSU tennis players continued to call for their firing after its release, saying that Julia Sell in particular had created a toxic environment for the team.
Julia Sell took over as the LSU women’s tennis coach in 2012. Mike joined her after spending three years as a volunteer assistant on the team, and they divided responsibilities as co-head coaches.
The women’s tennis team reached seven straight NCAA tournaments from 2014 to 2021. It came in fourth in the Southeastern Conference that year, the highest league finish in program history, and landed at No. 17 in the final ITA rankings.
During the Sells’ tenure, six players earned All-American honors. In 2018, Eden Richardson and Jessica Golovin won the NCAA doubles title for the team’s first national championship.
However, some former players voiced grievances with the coaches. Women’s tennis player Abby Owens alleged she was raped by LSU running back Derrius Guice in 2016, and women’s tennis player Jade Lewis alleged wide receiver Drake Davis abused her between 2017 and 2018.
Owens said her dad told Julia Sell in 2017 about the rape allegation, and that Sell responded by saying she did not believe it. Husch Blackwell found that Sell still reported the allegation to her higher ups, who mishandled it by not creating a written record of the disclosure or reaching out to Owens.
Lewis’ father, David, said he warned Mike Sell in 2017 that he suspected Davis was abusing his daughter, and that Sell said the allegations was not possible. Husch Blackwell found that they could not substantiate Lewis’ version of events.
The Sells said in a statement in 2020 that “such allegations were never disclosed to us.”
Along with multiple members of the athletic department and LSU higher-ups, the Sells were later named defendants in a lawsuit filed by seven women, including Owens and Lewis, in 2021 that alleged violations of the federal Title IX law, which prohibits institutions from discriminating based on sex.
Former LSU women's tennis player Kennan Johnson was also a plaintiff. She alleged Julia Sell frequently told her she needed to lose weight, emotionally abused her and made disparaging comments about her sexual orientation, according to the lawsuit.
The Sells were never reprimanded by LSU. They were later dropped from the lawsuit.
In their final season, LSU finished 5-14 this spring.
“I want to thank Julia and Michael for their tremendous service and dedication to LSU athletics and for their work to elevate our women’s tennis program to new heights,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “While we are disappointed to see them go, we understand their decision, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”