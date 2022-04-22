At the crack of the bat, Cade Doughty was sprinting.
His RBI single, which scored pinch hitter Josh Stevenson in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday night against Missouri, allowed LSU to walk off the field with a 4-3 victory at Alex Box Stadium and its first Southeastern Conference series win at home.
Doughty kept running as his teammates poured out of the dugout, chasing him and showering him with water as they ran into left-center field, stripping off his jersey.
"I was just running, I don't know, it felt good," Doughty said.
During a game in which LSU leaned on four relievers after a shaky start by starting pitcher Blake Money, LSU had scored its previous three runs on solo homers — but the home team was able to lean on its defense until putting it together in the 10th.
"One point of pride that I want them to take that's very big in our game is that inherited runners do not score," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I don't know that anybody's better at that than our pitching staff."
Billy Squier's "The Stroke" played over the loudspeakers at Alex Box as left-hander Riley Cooper took the mound in relief of Paul Gervase with two outs in the top of the ninth.
The "strong man, stunt man" lyrics were accurate for the burly pitcher, whose crafty command matched up well against Missouri's left-handed batter, Luke Mann. He struck out Mann, marching off the mound confidently before hitting a line of high-fives in the dugout.
It was the 14th strikeout of the night for LSU's staff.
Despite one error at third base, the staff was able to rely on LSU’s defense — and that was evident in the later innings. In the eighth, Tre’ Morgan sprinted to catch a high foul fly to right, leaning over the stands to steady himself after the catch.
In the 10th, with Cooper pitching, Josh Pearson caught a line drive in right field to capture the first out, and at second base, Doughty fielded a hard ground ball and threw to Morgan for the putout. Pearson caught the final flyout to turn over the inning to LSU’s offense.
LSU left-hander Jacob Hasty, who came on in the third inning for Money, was only making his third appearance of the season. By the fifth inning, Hasty had worked more innings than he had in outings against Grambling and Arkansas.
"As far as earning opportunities for the future, the first thing I told him when he came out of the game was to start recovery immediately," Johnson said. "We're going to be going back to him. I'm proud of him, when you don't see the mound for half the season, that can be discouraging."
Hasty came on in relief after Missouri had rattled off two RBI singles to take the lead. His first throw ended up being the out that retired the side, as Hasty read the runner at third’s attempt to steal home, firing to Tyler McManus at the plate for the out.
In the top of the fourth, Hasty struck out the side in order. He was ahead in the count on Tre Morris 1-2, and fired a ball up high. Thinking it was a strike, he walked to the side of the mound — but when a ball was called, he returned, threw another and walked off punching his chest in celebration.
"(Not playing) was probably the lowest part of my baseball career ever," Hasty said. "I just want to help this team win and just keep us going, whatever role he (Johnson) wants me in, I'm always going to be available."
Hasty kicked off the fifth striking out Nander De Sedas for his fourth straight punchout, then retired the next two on a pair of groundouts. He got in trouble in the sixth inning after walking Trevor Austin, then advancing him on a wild pitch. After inducing a pop-up by Mann, he left the game, giving the ball to Grant Taylor.
Taylor forced a groundout, intentionally walked Fox Leum (who had gone 2 for 3 on Thursday and was 1 for 2 on Friday night), then struck out Carlos Peña to retire the side.
In all, LSU threw four relievers after the Money exited the game, marking his shortest outing of the year. He gave up two earned runs on four hits in 2⅔ innings.
Meanwhile's Missouri, Tony Neubeck was keeping LSU in check at the plate through the first six innings, pitching to contact as the Tigers struggled to get string their hits together. He allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out two and walking two of his 26 batters faced.
"There's not a guy that pitched for them that will not be a professional," Johnson said. "It's hard to get runs in bunches and have this offense flow that I'm accustomed to and I like that we're developing that as well. When you have guys who can hit the ball over the fence, it can cover up some mistakes and help you score quickly."
Dylan Crews blasted a home run to left center in the bottom of the first inning to take the 1-0 lead, then Brayden Jobert added the second homer of the game in the fourth when LSU had fallen to a 2-1 deficit after the third. His 11th home run of the year tied the game, 2-2.
In the top of the third inning, Ty Wilmsmeyer had not only reached base but also advanced to scoring position in the top of the third to set up the scoring inning for Missouri. The Tigers scored on an RBI single by Josh Day.
Day advanced to second on a single by Trevor Austin, then Money struck out Mann for the second out of the inning. Torin Montgomery’s RBI single drove Day home for the 2-1 lead before Hasty relieved Money.
LSU took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth on its third solo homer of the game — this one off the bat of McManus, who started at catcher. He also made a pivotal play in the top of the seventh, throwing out a runner attempting to steal second to close the inning.
Missouri tied the score in the top of the eighth when Mann shot a home run to left field to make it 3-3.
Doughty and LSU won it in the 10th.