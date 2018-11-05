On Monday, LSU All-American linebacker Devin White called the past two weeks "very emotional" while he grappled with the reality of sitting out the first half against Alabama because of a targeting penalty called him against him against Mississippi State.

White spoke publicly Monday for the first time since the infamous infraction, calling the penalty "bogus" while also respecting the officials' decision.

"I'm never going to be a guy ... I don't lead with my head," White said. He said the spinal injury Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered while making a tackle during the 2017 season influenced how he played. Shazier has since recovered the ability to walk unassisted.

"That injury really meant a lot to me," White said. "Seeing him lead with his head and messing up his whole spine and stuff? I don't want that to happen to me as a player, because that would be devastating knowing that I've got to give up everything I love to do because of a little hit like that."

White said he "pushed" Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, because "it's kind of hard to pull off when you've already got a full speed going to hit the quarterback."

"So instead of me just drilling him, I tried to push him," White said. "I pushed him down, and I guess the ref saw something I didn't see, but I just had to respect his call and move forward with it. It was a bogus call. I watched the call over and over and over again. And I just couldn't get it out of my mind.

Once they called it, I went to Coach O, and I said, once they review it, we're going to be good, because I pushed him. The call stood, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' But at the end of the day, it happened. A lot of bad came with it, but there was a lot of good that came with it."

You probably know what happened next:

- LSU athletic director Joe Alleva contacted the league office to voice his displeasure, although his efforts did not result in a change in White's status.

- GoFundMe accounts were created, one raising $6,235 from 249 people in 13 days, to splay the words "#FreeDevinWhite" on 13 billboards around Birmingham, Alabama, where the Southeastern Conference main headquarters is located.

- Then, well-known political pundit and LSU fan James Carville complained about the penalty on ESPN's CollegeGameday the morning of the Alabama game, wearing a purple sweater that said in Cajun French "Kiss my ass, if you please." His appearance prompted ESPN to issue an on-air apology to the SEC.

White wasn't allowed on the sidelines during the Alabama game's first half, so, instead, he stayed in the locker room doing push-ups and hoping the time would go by quickly.

He said he called Tamara Davis, an LSU support staff member, to come down and sit with him "because I was about to go crazy just watching the game, knowing I wasn't out there."

The Tigers got to halftime down 16-0 to the Crimson Tide. LSU eventually lost, 29-0.

White said that the GoFundMe accounts established for the #FreeDevinWhite billboards and other publicity "was very humbling."

"I knew LSU fans were crazy," he said. "I show them the same type of love and respect. Seeing that was kind of overboard for me, but I was very thankful to see just how much support I had, how much I mean to this university. It made me just want to carry this university in my heart with great class because those people really love me."

One of the GoFundMe accounts donated $2,085 of its excess funds toward the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, "in honor of Devin's love horses," the account said.

White, who grew up riding horses in his hometown Cotton Valley, owns and keeps a mare named Daisy Mae at Farr Park Equestrian Center near campus.

"That meant a lot," White said before joking, "I wish they could have given it to where my horse's at. But it meant a lot, though. I actually know a couple of vets that came to the barn from LSU, and a couple of undergrads that are working there. I know there's a lot of animals there that need help with certain things."