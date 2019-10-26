BR.lsuauburnmain1098.102719 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of LSU's football game against Auburn at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Score by quarters

Auburn 3 7 3 7 — 20

LSU 0 10 6 7 — 23

First quarter

AUBURN: Anders Carlson 30 field goal at 8:39. DRIVE: 14 plays, 42 yards, 4:07. KEY PLAYS: Bo Nix 18-yard pass to Anthony Schwartz on third-and-14 keeps the drive going at the LSU 40. Nix 10 pass to Seth Williams on third-and-5 to the LSU 17. Nix 1-yard sneak on third-and-1 gives Auburn a first-and-goal at the 7. AUBURN 3, LSU 0.

Second quarter

LSU: Terrace Marshall 20 pass from Joe Burrow at 12:28 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 10-89-3:34. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 14-yard run on third-and-12 extends drive at LSU 23. Burrow 6 pass to Ja'Marr Chase on third-and-five to the LSU 34 moves the chains. Burrow back-to-back passes of 19 and 27 yards to Chase moves the ball to the AU 20 and sets up the TD on the next play. LSU 7, AUBURN 3.

AUBURN: Nix 1 run at 3:06 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 7-22-3:18. KEY PLAYS: Drive was set up on fumbled punt by LSU's Derek Stingley and recovery by Auburn's Jamien Sherwood at the LSU 22. Nix 6 pass to John Shenker on third-and-3 to the LSU 9. JaTarvious Whitlow 5 run to the 4. AUBURN 10, LSU 7.

LSU: York 20 field goal at 0:33. DRIVE: 10-73-2:33. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 13-yard pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 38. Burrow 13 pass to Chase on third-and-4 to the AU 36. Burrow 9 pass to Marshall, plus 11-yard facemask penalty gives LSU a first down at the 11. LSU 10, AUBURN 10.

Third quarter

AUBURN: Carlson 23 field goal at 11:42. DRIVE: 5-73-2:08. KEY PLAY: D.J. Williams started the drive with a 70-yard run to the LSU 9 where Grant Delpit knocked him out of bounds to save a touchdown. AUBURN 13, LSU 10.

LSU: Edwards-Helaire 6 run at 4:58 (kick failed). DRIVE: 4-45-0:55. KEY PLAYS: After a defensive stop, Stingley returns a punt to the Auburn 45 to set up the drive. Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with a 22-yard run to the AU 23, then has a 12-yard run to the 11 on the next play. LSU 16, AUBURN 13.

Fourth quarter

LSU: Burrow 7 run at 13:29 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-67-4:23. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 10-yard run on third-and-8 keeps the drive alive at the LSU 45. Burrow 21 pass to Justin Jefferson to the AU 30. Edwards-Helaire 6 run on third-and-1 to the 15. Burrow gets the touchdown on a quarterback draw on third-and-2. LSU 23, AUBURN 13.

AUBURN: Seth Williams 5 pass from Nix at 2:32 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 4-49-0:54. KEY PLAYS: Nix 11 pass to Schwartz to the LSU 38 to start the drive. Nix 20 pass to Seth Williams to the 20. LSU 15-yard pass interference penalty gives Auburn a first-and-goal at the 5. LSU 23, AUBURN 20.

FINAL SCORE: LSU 23, Auburn 20

RECORDS: LSU 8-0, 4-0 SEC; Auburn 6-2, 3-2 SEC

ATTENDANCE: 102,160 (paid)

Sheldon Mickles

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments