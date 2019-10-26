Score by quarters
Auburn 3 7 3 7 — 20
LSU 0 10 6 7 — 23
First quarter
AUBURN: Anders Carlson 30 field goal at 8:39. DRIVE: 14 plays, 42 yards, 4:07. KEY PLAYS: Bo Nix 18-yard pass to Anthony Schwartz on third-and-14 keeps the drive going at the LSU 40. Nix 10 pass to Seth Williams on third-and-5 to the LSU 17. Nix 1-yard sneak on third-and-1 gives Auburn a first-and-goal at the 7. AUBURN 3, LSU 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Terrace Marshall 20 pass from Joe Burrow at 12:28 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 10-89-3:34. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 14-yard run on third-and-12 extends drive at LSU 23. Burrow 6 pass to Ja'Marr Chase on third-and-five to the LSU 34 moves the chains. Burrow back-to-back passes of 19 and 27 yards to Chase moves the ball to the AU 20 and sets up the TD on the next play. LSU 7, AUBURN 3.
AUBURN: Nix 1 run at 3:06 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 7-22-3:18. KEY PLAYS: Drive was set up on fumbled punt by LSU's Derek Stingley and recovery by Auburn's Jamien Sherwood at the LSU 22. Nix 6 pass to John Shenker on third-and-3 to the LSU 9. JaTarvious Whitlow 5 run to the 4. AUBURN 10, LSU 7.
LSU: York 20 field goal at 0:33. DRIVE: 10-73-2:33. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 13-yard pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 38. Burrow 13 pass to Chase on third-and-4 to the AU 36. Burrow 9 pass to Marshall, plus 11-yard facemask penalty gives LSU a first down at the 11. LSU 10, AUBURN 10.
Third quarter
AUBURN: Carlson 23 field goal at 11:42. DRIVE: 5-73-2:08. KEY PLAY: D.J. Williams started the drive with a 70-yard run to the LSU 9 where Grant Delpit knocked him out of bounds to save a touchdown. AUBURN 13, LSU 10.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 6 run at 4:58 (kick failed). DRIVE: 4-45-0:55. KEY PLAYS: After a defensive stop, Stingley returns a punt to the Auburn 45 to set up the drive. Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with a 22-yard run to the AU 23, then has a 12-yard run to the 11 on the next play. LSU 16, AUBURN 13.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Burrow 7 run at 13:29 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-67-4:23. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 10-yard run on third-and-8 keeps the drive alive at the LSU 45. Burrow 21 pass to Justin Jefferson to the AU 30. Edwards-Helaire 6 run on third-and-1 to the 15. Burrow gets the touchdown on a quarterback draw on third-and-2. LSU 23, AUBURN 13.
AUBURN: Seth Williams 5 pass from Nix at 2:32 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 4-49-0:54. KEY PLAYS: Nix 11 pass to Schwartz to the LSU 38 to start the drive. Nix 20 pass to Seth Williams to the 20. LSU 15-yard pass interference penalty gives Auburn a first-and-goal at the 5. LSU 23, AUBURN 20.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 23, Auburn 20
RECORDS: LSU 8-0, 4-0 SEC; Auburn 6-2, 3-2 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 102,160 (paid)
