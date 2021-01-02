Texas fired football coach Tom Herman on Saturday after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and only one league title game appearance. And Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to replace Herman in Austin, according to 247 Sports.
Sarkisian has been the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, setting a slew of records and helping guide the program to this season's national title game.
Herman was the coach at Texas for four seasons. The hire was a celebrated move for the Longhorns, reportedly out-dueling LSU for Herman's services. Herman was college football’s hottest young coach when Texas brought him from Houston to replace Charlie Strong in 2016. But Herman’s results never matched his swagger: He never had a losing season and won four bowl games at Texas, including last week's Alamo Bowl. But he couldn’t return the Longhorns to consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against the archrival Oklahoma.
Herman’s best season was 2018, the only time the Longhorns made the Big 12 title game while he was there. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s now-infamous “We’re ba-aack!” statement to a national television audience.
In 2016, LSU and then-athletic director Joe Alleva hired Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to the 2019 national title and a regular season win vs. Herman and the Longhorns in Austin.
Herman's buyout is reportedly $15.4 million. He still had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract that was due to pay him more than $6 million per year, and the move means Texas will soon be on its fourth head coach since its last Big 12 title in 2009 under Mack Brown.
This is a developing story. More details to come.