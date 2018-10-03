Ed Orgeron's $3.5 million per year salary at LSU is ranked 37th nationally among NCAA head football coaches, according to the annual coaches-salary data that USA Today released on Wednesday.

Orgeron, who signed a five-year deal in March 2017, is tied with Arkansas coach Chad Morris for the ninth-highest salary out of the 14 coaches in the Southeastern Conference.

Orgeron currently has a buyout of $5,291,667.

Alabama's Nick Saban ($8,307,00 per year) makes the most, followed by first-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who is in the first year of a 10-year, $7.5 million per year deal.

LSU is paying its assistant football coaches $6.405 million, a pay figure that was bolstered when defensive coordinator Dave Aranda signed a four-year, $2.5 million per year deal in March, which made him the highest-paid assistant in the nation.