LSU coach Ed Orgeron has laid out his best-case scenario for the team's center position this season.
Three players are in the mix to replace two-year starter Lloyd Cushenberry, who left after his junior season for the NFL draft: Harvard graduate transfer Liam Shanahan; Chasen Hines, a junior who played in 10 games in 2019; and Joseph Evans, a freshman who flipped over from defensive tackle in the spring.
Orgeron said Wednesday on WWL Radio's "SportsTalk" with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic that the "best-case scenario" would be for Shanahan to start at center, which would free up Hines to move to right guard. Evans would then spend a year under Shanahan's belt and take over at center in 2021.
Hines is "more natural" at guard, Orgeron said, and it appears the head coach favors him at right guard over a position battle between freshmen Kardell Thomas and Anthony Bradford.
The 6-foot-3, 349-pound Texas native was a highly-rated offensive guard recruit before he switched to defensive line during his senior year at Marshall High, and Hines flipped back to offense in Baton Rouge.
Hines had a season-high 36 snaps at left guard against Vanderbilt in 2019, and he started at left guard against Mississippi State in 2018.
This, of course, means that Shanahan would have to take command of the center position when the team's preseason activities begin.
LSU will receive additional time for training and film study starting Monday, and, on July 24, the team can hold walk-through practices with footballs and in-person meetings.
All plans for preseason activities are still hovering over the possibility that things may change due to coronavirus concerns.
It's the second time this week that Orgeron's talked about LSU's structure on the offensive line. On Tuesday, Orgeron revealed on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that Shanahan was taking snaps at center and has been impressive.
Shanahan still has "got to go through camp and get it done," Orgeron said then, but the LSU coaching staff is confident the Ivy League transfer can provide the intelligence and leadership the position requires.
Shanahan, who signed with LSU in April, never played center at Harvard; but he was an All-Ivy league first team selection in 2019, and he won the team's Joseph E. Wolf Award for top interior lineman.
In three seasons, Shanahan had 16 starts at right guard, 11 starts at right tackle and two starts at left guard. He had nine starts at right guard in 2019, one at right tackle, and he started all 10 games at right tackle in 2018. He had seven starts at right guard in 2017, with two starts at left guard.
"The center has got to make the calls," Orgeron said Wednesday. "He's got to give confidence to the offensive line that he has the knowledge. I think that's where Liam is going to have an advantage. He's a veteran player. He started all four years. He's very smart."
If LSU's best-case scenario works out on the offensive line, a potential starting rotation would see returning starter Austin Deculus at right tackle and Dare Rosenthal, who has received high praise from Orgeron, at left tackle. Ed Ingram, a rotating fixture in 2019, would start at left guard. Hines would play right guard with Shanahan at center.
Such a lineup would favor experience in a position group that lost four starters from the 2019 season, when the unit won the Joe Moore Award for nation's top offensive line.
The 2019 snap counts for Deculus (804), Ingram (379), Rosenthal (229) and Hines (115) are all the highest among returning offensive linemen, and tying them together with Shanahan would give LSU more time to develop its highly-rated offensive line talent in depth positions.
Thomas and Bradford were both four-star recruits in the 2019 recruiting class. Thomas was the nation's No. 4 guard, according to 247Sports, and Bradford was the nation's No. 13 guard. Thomas missed the 2019 season after ankle surgery, and Bradford had 15 starts in limited appearances.
LSU's true freshmen include four-star Marcus Dumervil (No. 11 offensive tackle), and three-stars Marlon Martinez (No. 17 offensive guard) and Xavier Hill (No. 26 offensive guard).