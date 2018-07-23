When it came to the annual home-and-home series with Tulane, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri was finding it hard from his perspective to think of reasons for it to continue.
Especially when LSU has made a practice during his tenure of having other in-state programs to play annually at Alex Box Stadium while playing at their ballparks generally every five or six seasons.
“I keep hearing from all these other schools, ‘How come you treat Tulane differently from us?’ ” Mainieri said Monday at his annual mid-summer media session. “I was finding it increasingly difficult to answer that question rationally."
As a result, and for some other mitigating factors, LSU and Tulane will not play in baseball in 2019, the first time that has happened since 1936.
The teams will meet in the 2020 Wally Pontiff Classic in Metairie, and, Mainieri said, for the foreseeable future.
But a home-and-home series is for now a thing of the past.
“From now on we will play” in Metairie, Mainieri said. “But we won’t play here or there (at Tulane).”
Tulane replaces UL-Lafayette as LSU’s annual foe in the Pontiff Classic after the 2019 game in Metairie between the Tigers and Ragin’ Cajuns. Mainieri said UL-Lafayette coach Tony Robichaux agreed to play at Alex Box instead going forward. LSU played at the Cajuns’ M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field this past season and will return there in the near future, 2017's extra trip to Lafayette because the school had just renovated its stadium there.
“It’s time to treat Tulane the way we treat everyone else in the state,” Mainieri said. “I feel the (home-and-home) series has run its course.
Asked whether he was at all disappointed that LSU and Tulane will not play in 2019 for the first time in 83 years, Mainieri responded: “Yes, but times change. Things change.”
Mainieri said ending the home-and-home series will give LSU greater flexibility in its non-conference schedule.
“When you have a home-and-away annually it restricts what you can do with the rest of your schedule,” he said. “There are some things I would like to do going forward. We’re going to play Southern at their place (in 2019).”
LSU will also play at Northwestern State next season, Mainieri said.
“In the future I wouldn’t mind bringing a team in for a Tuesday-Wednesday series,” he said. “We did that with Michigan State one year. Sometimes you a little spice to the schedule when you bring in new teams like that.”
Mainieri said LSU would have played Tulane in 2019 — under the right conditions.
“I still want to play them,” he said. “If they wanted to play us (at LSU in 2019), they’d still be on the schedule. That’s their prerogative.”
Mainieri indicated there were other factors behind the change in the Tulane series beyond trying to achieve state-wide scheduling fairness. He also cited higher ticket prices charged by Tulane for the LSU game than for its other games at Turchin Stadium, and the fact Tulane did not allow LSU’s game at Turchin on April 18 to be televised on cable.
The game was shown on a pay-per-view basis only.
“For years and years our fans have had an issue with them overcharging for a game,” Mainieri said.
“If you go to a place every five years, I have no issue with McNeese charging whatever they want. But when you’re going every year and they’re kind of gouging your fans, your fans can choose to sit at home to watch the game on TV. This year they didn’t have the option. That was a little disappointing to me.”
Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen could not be reached for comment.
Mainieri said he has considered a change in the LSU-Tulane series for several years.
“When both teams were top 10, it was an event,” he said. “That’s not really what it’s been in recent history.”