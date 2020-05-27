LSU football players and coaches are set to return to campus on June 1 to begin prepping for the upcoming season after weeks of virtual training and recruiting.
In a radio interview Wednesday with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench, head coach Ed Orgeron said he's "so excited" for his players to start practice next month. He also gave a detailed rundown of LSU's 2020 defensive line.
But first, Coach O took time to address the viral photo snapped by a Tigers fan while he was out for a shirtless jog over Memorial Day weekend in Destin.
"The power of LSU," he laughed. "I went down to Destin with [my kids] and we had a great time. I was going on a jog and I thought 'I may meet a few people that know me,' but there were a lot of people there. I was fired up to see everybody and I took a picture with every Tiger fan I could. It was wonderful."
Here are a few other highlights from the interview.
What are the plans with the football team going forward this summer?
"The guys are going to travel on June 1. We have a team meeting June 2. Tonight we are meeting with everyone over protocol on how we have to operate when we get back. We're gonna spend all of next week teaching everybody the protocol that we have to go through. And then on June 8, they'll start working out with Tommy Moffitt. Now, they can only volunteer to work out in the weight room during June. We're gonna monitor them and we're gonna get them in shape. I don't know what the rules will be in July."
The talk has been about turning the page from 2019, what will be the message for the returning players when you first see them?
"The message is gonna be: Last season's over, this is a new team. There will be great opportunities, the expectations are high, LSU's standard of performance will be met, and everybody's gonna have their opportunity. I'm proud of them and I'm proud of the coaches."
Who's in the mix along the defensive line, who's impressive and who's battling for playing time?
"I'm looking at the board right now, we're four deep on the defense across the board. Andre Anthony at left end is starting right now, he and TJ [Finley] and Ali Gaye -- who's 6'6 and 260 pounds. A guy I'm really excited about is Jaquelin Roy right there from U High. I think that boy somehow, someway is going to be in the mix at the starting position, end of rotation."
