The LSU football season feels like it's at a standstill at 3-3, and Saturday's home game against Florida will likely be an indicator of what's to come over the next six games.

Ed Orgeron has never faced this much heat as the Tigers' head coach, and another underwhelming performance against a good Florida squad could push athletic director Scott Woodward closer to making a decision on his future.

If the season stays on its current trend, most believe it's inevitable that Orgeron won't be back as the LSU head coach in 2022.

Even as the struggles mount, Orgeron has portrayed confidence that his team is capable of turning the season around.

With star receiver Kayshon Boutte's season over with an injury, it gets that much harder for Orgeron to make that case.

While LSU has shown that it has several nice pass-catching options for freshman quarterback Max Johnson, Boutte was far and away the best of the bunch.

Florida (4-2, 2-2) rolls in coming off what amounts to a bye week after thumping Vanderbilt 42-0. The Gators' two losses are nothing to be ashamed of - at home to Alabama and on the road at Kentucky.

If a couple of more balls bounced Florida's way, it could easily be undefeated at this point in the season.

Florida junior QB Emory Johnson may be headed to a season of 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing if he keeps up his current pace.

With the way Kentucky rushed for 330 yards against the Tigers last week, a big game on the ground may be coming for the Gators.

Week 4: Florida vs. LSU

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

The line: Florida (-10) at LSU (Caesars Sportsbook)

Series record: Florida leads, 33-31-3

Florida's record: 4-2, 2-2 in SEC

LSU’s record: 3-3, 1-2 in SEC

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on ESPN and the WATCH ESPN app with a cable subscription for a package that includes ESPN.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

147: LSU's rushing yardage total vs. Kentucky - a season high

9: The number of receiving touchdowns by LSU's Kayshon Boutte

8: The number of receiving touchdowns by LSU receivers other than Boutte

478: Rushing yardage by Florida QB Emory Jones this season

5.5: The number of sacks by Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter

