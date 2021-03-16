Spring football begins Tuesday for LSU and the team has now released its official roster, which revealed a few interesting details.

First off, incoming five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith will be wearing No. 0.

Yes. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound coveted prospect from Terrebonne High will be wearing the smallest number on the roster. The NCAA started letting players wear the number last season, and, although LSU didn't have one during 2020, Smith will be the first one to get in on the fun.

Here are the other numbers for the incoming recruits who've enrolled this spring and will practice with the Tigers:

5, QB Garrett Nussmeier (6-2, 172)

6, WR Deion Smith (6-3, 203)

6, DB Derrick Davis (6-1, 191)

22, LB Navonteque Strong (6-2, 220)

40, DL Landon Jackson (6-6, 259)

72, OT Garrett Dellinger (6-4, 307)

LSU starts spring football on Tuesday; what are the main questions heading into practice? The theme for LSU's future on the football field was unintentionally reinforced at the school's annual Coaches Caravan fundraising event Wedne…

There are no official numbers yet for recruits like five-star safety Sage Ryan or Clemson transfer linebacker Mike Jones Jr., who both will arrive on campus in the summer along with the rest of the incoming 2021 recruiting class.

The released roster also affirmed LSU's move to a more multiple defense under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Andre Anthony, last year's sack leader at defensive end, and BJ Ojulari, named Freshman All-SEC as an end, both have linebacker listings on the roster, but take that to mean more of an edge rusher.

Anthony, officially listed as an outside linebacker, was listed the same way as an edge rusher in the 3-4 scheme under former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville will miss spring football while focusing on academics LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville will not participate in spring football while focusing on academics, an LSU official confirmed Thursday.

Former LSU safety Maurice Hampton Jr. is no longer officially listed on the roster. The dual-sport baseball outfielder entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

There's multiplicity on the offensive side, too. Jack Bech, a highly athletic signee out of St. Thomas More High, is listed as a wide receiver/tight end hybrid. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning that he'd be playing some tight end, which means he's likely to fill the hybrid F-Back role left behind by Tory Carter, who left for the NFL draft.

Orgeron has a scheduled news conference after practice today at 6 p.m.