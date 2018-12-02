LSU is headed to the Fiesta Bowl where they'll face the 12-0 Central Florida Knights.

The Fiesta Bowl will be played at noon Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The bowl matchup pits an LSU team that is seeking its first major bowl victory in the College Football Playoff era with a repeatedly snubbed UCF program that once again finds itself on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

No. 11 LSU (9-3) has never played in the Fiesta Bowl, which has been played since 1971, and the Tigers have never played No. 8 UCF.

"It is a great honor to host two of the most prolific college football teams who bring with them extremely passionate fan groups," Fiesta Bowl chairman Steve Leach said in a news release.

Tickets, the release said, start at $95 each and can be purchased here. Since UCF is the higher-ranked team, they will be the designated home team in the bowl game and LSU will be the away team.

LSU went to the Citrus Bowl in each of the past two seasons. They dominated Lamar Jackson and Louisville 29-9 two seasons ago, and last year, they lost to Notre Dame 21-17.

This year's Tigers, with three wins over top 10 opponents, had a slim chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff until a 7-OT, 74-72 loss to Texas A&M in their final game of the regular season knocked them out of consideration.

No. 8 UCF hasn’t lost a game since the 2016 season, and after finishing the 2017 season 13-0 with a 34-27 Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, the Knights notoriously proclaimed themselves national champions. They even held a national title parade at Disney World, and the words “2017 National Champions” are proudly displayed inside their home stadium in Orlando, Florida.

UCF last lost to Arkansas State 31-13 in the 2016 Cure Bowl, and then-coach Scott Frost brought the program to prominence before leaving to coach Nebraska in 2018.

Under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, UCF finished the regular season 12-0 by beating Memphis 56-41 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The statistics are all there: UCF has the nation’s No. 6 scoring offense (44.2 points per game); it has the No. 24 scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game); it forces the eighth-most turnovers in the nation 26 — but the Knights never gained the respect it needed to reach the playoffs because they were never tested against an elite team during the season.

UCF had the nation’s No. 83-ranked strength of schedule, according to SBNation’s S&P+ rankings, and it only played one opponent ranked within the AP Top 25: No. 19 Cincinnati, which UCF beat 38-13 at home on Nov. 17.

The Knights have beaten their opponents by an average of 23 points; and the offense seemed to take a big blow when starting quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a season-ending knee injury in the regular season finale against South Florida.

But backup quarterback Darriel Mack filled in for Milton with a stellar performance against Memphis, going 19 of 27 passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 59 more yards and four touchdowns.

And LSU will be the most talented team UCF has seen since its Peach Bowl victory over Auburn last season. The Tigers have the nation’s No. 22-ranked scoring defense (20.9 points allowed per game), and what had been a struggling offense finished the regular season with a 74-72 loss at Texas A&M in seven overtimes.

LSU played two opponents outside Power 5 conferences this season — Louisiana Tech (7-5), a 38-21 win on Sept. 22; Rice (2-11) a 42-10 win on Nov. 17 — and the Tigers surrendered their most passing yards in a game this season to Louisiana Tech, whose quarterback, J’Mar Smith, threw for 330 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.