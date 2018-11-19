LSU placekicker Cole Tracy has been named one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to college football's top placekicker.
The winner will be announced on ESPN live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
No LSU placekicker has ever won the Lou Groza Award.
Tracy, a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College, won the Fred Mitchell Award — given to the top kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and NJCAA — last season after breaking every kicking record in Assumption history.
Tracy ranks third in the nation with 22 field goals, fourth in the Southeastern Conference in scoring (99 points) and second in the SEC in field goal percentage (88.0). He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, and he tied another for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia.
Here is the full list of finalists:
- Cole Tracy, LSU
- Cooper Rothe, Wyoming: 94.1 field goal percentage ranks second nationally
- Andre Szmyt, Syracuse: 28-of-31 on field goals, has set a Syracuse single-season scoring record with 135 total points.