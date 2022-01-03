BR.lsulipscombbkb.122321 513.jpg

LSU coach Will Wade argues a referee’s call in the first half of LSU's 95-60 win over Lipscomb Wednesday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

With its 12-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday, the LSU basketball team slipped a bit in the polls released Monday.

LSU's 70-55 setback to then-No. 11 Auburn in the Southeastern Conference opener pushed Will Wade's team back five spots to 21st in both the Associated Press and Ferris Mowers coaches' polls.

With its victory over LSU, Auburn moved up two spots to ninth in both polls.

Despite suffering its first loss, it's the fifth consecutive week that LSU (12-1) has been inside the Top 25 in the AP poll.

The Tigers debuted in the rankings at No. 25 on Dec. 6 and were 19th, 17th and 16th the past three weeks.

In the AP poll, LSU tallied 371 points, which put the Tigers behind No. 20 Colorado State (386) and ahead of No. 22 Xavier (270).

In the coaches' poll, LSU received 208 points to come in behind No. 20 Alabama (223) and ahead of No. 22 Seton Hall (160).

LSU will host Kentucky, which is tied forr16th with Providence in the AP poll, on Tuesday night. The Wildcats were 13th in the coaches' rankings.

In addition to LSU, Auburn, Kentucky and Alabama, Tennessee, which dropped its league to Alabama last Wednesday, is in both polls.

Alabama is 15th in the AP and 20th in the coaches' poll and Tennessee is 18th in both.

AP Top 25

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Record Points

1. Baylor 13-0 (61) 1,525

2. Duke 11-1 1,447

3. Purdue 12-1 1,376

4. Gonzaga 11-2 1,314

5. UCLA 8-1 1,287

6. Kansas 11-1 1,237

7. Southern Cal 12-0 1,015

8. Arizona 11-1 1,013

9. Auburn 12-1 976

10. Michigan State 12-2 934

11. Iowa State 12-1 896

12. Houston 12-2 849

13. Ohio State 9-2 819

14. Texas 11-2 640

15. Alabama 10-3 589

16. Kentucky 11-2 560

tie, Providence 13-1 560

18. Tennessee 9-3 519

19. Villanova 9-4 437

20. Colorado State 10-0 386

21. LSU 12-1 371

22. Xavier 11-2 270

23. Wisconsin 10-2 221

24. Seton Hall 9-3 174

25. Texas Tech 10-2 142

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Record Points

1. Baylor 13-0 (32) 800

2. Duke 11-1 760

3. Purdue 12-1 713

4. Gonzaga 11-2 693

5. UCLA 8-1 657

6. Kansas 11-1 654

7. Arizona 11-1 559

8. Southern Cal 12-0 517

9. Auburn 12-1 512

10. Michigan State 12-2 507

11. Iowa State 12-1 450

12. Ohio State 9-2 412

13. Kentucky 11-2 344

14. Houston 12-2 328

15. Villanova 9-4 286

16. Texas 11-2 285

17. Providence 13-1 284

18. Tennessee 9-3 253

19. Colorado State 10-0 229

20. Alabama 10-3 223

21. LSU 12-1 208

22. Seton Hall 9-3 160

23. Wisconsin 10-2 156

24. Xavier 11-2 136

25. Texas Tech 10-2 110

Others receiving votes: Illinois 37, UConn 30, Oklahoma 29, Loyola Chicago 16, Arkansas 15, Minnesota 14, San Francisco 6, BYU 5, Saint Mary's 4, Florida 4, West Virginia 2, Florida State 1, Davidson 1.

