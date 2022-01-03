With its 12-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday, the LSU basketball team slipped a bit in the polls released Monday.
LSU's 70-55 setback to then-No. 11 Auburn in the Southeastern Conference opener pushed Will Wade's team back five spots to 21st in both the Associated Press and Ferris Mowers coaches' polls.
With its victory over LSU, Auburn moved up two spots to ninth in both polls.
Despite suffering its first loss, it's the fifth consecutive week that LSU (12-1) has been inside the Top 25 in the AP poll.
The Tigers debuted in the rankings at No. 25 on Dec. 6 and were 19th, 17th and 16th the past three weeks.
In the AP poll, LSU tallied 371 points, which put the Tigers behind No. 20 Colorado State (386) and ahead of No. 22 Xavier (270).
In the coaches' poll, LSU received 208 points to come in behind No. 20 Alabama (223) and ahead of No. 22 Seton Hall (160).
LSU will host Kentucky, which is tied forr16th with Providence in the AP poll, on Tuesday night. The Wildcats were 13th in the coaches' rankings.
In addition to LSU, Auburn, Kentucky and Alabama, Tennessee, which dropped its league to Alabama last Wednesday, is in both polls.
Alabama is 15th in the AP and 20th in the coaches' poll and Tennessee is 18th in both.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 13-0 (61) 1,525
2. Duke 11-1 1,447
3. Purdue 12-1 1,376
4. Gonzaga 11-2 1,314
5. UCLA 8-1 1,287
6. Kansas 11-1 1,237
7. Southern Cal 12-0 1,015
8. Arizona 11-1 1,013
9. Auburn 12-1 976
10. Michigan State 12-2 934
11. Iowa State 12-1 896
12. Houston 12-2 849
13. Ohio State 9-2 819
14. Texas 11-2 640
15. Alabama 10-3 589
16. Kentucky 11-2 560
tie, Providence 13-1 560
18. Tennessee 9-3 519
19. Villanova 9-4 437
20. Colorado State 10-0 386
21. LSU 12-1 371
22. Xavier 11-2 270
23. Wisconsin 10-2 221
24. Seton Hall 9-3 174
25. Texas Tech 10-2 142
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 13-0 (32) 800
2. Duke 11-1 760
3. Purdue 12-1 713
4. Gonzaga 11-2 693
5. UCLA 8-1 657
6. Kansas 11-1 654
7. Arizona 11-1 559
8. Southern Cal 12-0 517
9. Auburn 12-1 512
10. Michigan State 12-2 507
11. Iowa State 12-1 450
12. Ohio State 9-2 412
13. Kentucky 11-2 344
14. Houston 12-2 328
15. Villanova 9-4 286
16. Texas 11-2 285
17. Providence 13-1 284
18. Tennessee 9-3 253
19. Colorado State 10-0 229
20. Alabama 10-3 223
21. LSU 12-1 208
22. Seton Hall 9-3 160
23. Wisconsin 10-2 156
24. Xavier 11-2 136
25. Texas Tech 10-2 110
Others receiving votes: Illinois 37, UConn 30, Oklahoma 29, Loyola Chicago 16, Arkansas 15, Minnesota 14, San Francisco 6, BYU 5, Saint Mary's 4, Florida 4, West Virginia 2, Florida State 1, Davidson 1.