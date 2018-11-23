LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla -- LSU coach Will Wade wanted to see what his team could do if star point guard Tremont Waters got a bit more rest.
Waters didn’t get much rest Friday against No. 14 Florida State, but Wade still got to see what his team could do without Waters playing maestro.
A valiant effort from the Tigers wasn’t enough.
No. 14 Florida State held Waters in check and No. 19 LSU fell 79-76 in overtime to the Seminoles on Friday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports. FSU redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left in overtime.
With Waters contained – he also missed a free throw with 10 seconds left that would have put LSU up by three near the end of regulation– the Tigers turned to freshman guard Ja’Vonte Smart and junior guard Skylar Mays. The two guards scored a combined 35 points and Smart dished out eight assists.
Friday’s game was the only game in the AdvoCare Invitational that featured two ranked teams. The game featured 11 lead changes and was tied 12 times. The Seminoles went on a late 7-0 run after LSU took a nine-point lead in the second half, and MJ Walker hit a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left with make the score 67-66 with LSU ahead.
FSU’s Trent Forrest hit a layup with 2.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.
LSU went into halftime down 30-29. Waters – fresh off an 11-assist performance in LSU’s victory over College of Charleston on Thursday – turned the ball over four times in the first 20 minutes.
Still, The Tigers shot 45.8 percent from the field in the first half. Neither team could get much separation early on (LSU’s biggest lead in the first half was six points) and the Seminoles could only take a one-point lead when the Tigers went nearly five minutes without a made bucket.
Freshman forward Naz Reid led the Tigers in the first half with seven points.
The Tigers (5-1) will wrap up their time AdvoCare Invitational on Sunday with a game against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys lost to Villanova earlier in the day.
More details to come.