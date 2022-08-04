Virginia Commonwealth infielder Ben Nippolt announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday.
Nippolt played 34 games at third base, 17 games at second base and four games at shortstop during his redshirt sophomore season for the Rams in 2022, receiving first-team all-Atlantic 10 honors. He hit .308 with a .430 slugging percentage with two home runs and 31 RBIs. He also had nine doubles and one triple while stealing four bases in five attempts.
The Tigers are short on infielders after the MLB draft, losing starting second baseman Cade Doughty in the second round. LSU had two middle infielders committed from the transfer portal, but both Baylor's Jack Pineda and Vanderbilt's Carter Young signed professional contracts.